State reports 1,309 uptick in virus cases

A surge in coronavirus infections in Arkansas continued Wednesday as the state's count of cases rose by more than 1,300 and the number of virus patients on ventilators topped 100 for the first time since February.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by 41, to 647, its highest level since Feb. 14. It was the ninth day in a row that the number had risen by double digits.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by seven, to 5,977.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"We have seen an increase in hospitalizations for the 15th day in a row, and active cases are up by 70% compared to last week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"Our vaccinations have improved since last Wednesday, but it's critical that number continues to climb to protect our state."

[SEND US YOUR QUESTIONS: Dr. Anthony Fauci will be interviewed today, July 15, by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Washington Correspondent Frank Lockwood. Submit your covid-19 questions for Fauci here » arkansasonline.com/715askfauci/]

The Republican governor was scheduled to meet today via videoconference, for the first time in months, with the "covid-19 winter task force" that he established in November to study ways to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed in the state's latest surge in cases.

The advisory group includes hospital executives, Health Department officials and others.

"With the rise in cases and hospitalizations, the governor wanted to have a conversation with the health leaders across the state just to make sure that we're doing everything we can to combat covid, the variants and increase vaccinations," Hutchinson spokeswoman Shealyn Sowers said.

The governor also is scheduled to speak to residents at 6 p.m. today at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center as part of a series of meetings he has been holding around the state to encourage people to get vaccinated.

[VACCINE INFO: See the latest information on covid-19 vaccines in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/vaccineinfo/]

Except for a spike of 1,476 cases a day earlier, the 1,309 cases added Wednesday was the largest increase in a single day since February.

It was more than 300 cases bigger than the increase the previous Wednesday.

The average number of cases added to the state's count each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 1,023 -- topping 1,000 for the first time since the week ending Feb. 11.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases that were considered active rose by 670, to 8,804, its highest level since Feb. 16.

The number of virus patients on ventilators rose by five, to 103, its highest level since Feb. 25.

The number in intensive care rose by the same number, to 145, its highest level since Feb. 16.

For the second day in a row, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control showed Arkansas as the state with the largest number of new cases per 100,000 residents over a rolling seven-day period.

[How is the coronavirus affecting you in Arkansas? Tell us here » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/form/]

The 6,854 cases that were added to Arkansas' count during the week ending Tuesday translated to a rate of 227.1 per 100,000 residents.

Missouri had the next-highest rate, 183.8 per 100,000 residents, followed by Florida, with 168.8 per 100,000 residents.

Even without adjusting for population, Arkansas' number of new cases during the week was the fourth-highest in the country, behind only Texas, California and Missouri.

Arkansas' 44 covid-19 deaths reported during the week translated to a rate of 1.5 per 100,000 residents. That was the second-highest rate in the country behind Wyoming's 1.6 deaths per 100,000 residents.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

VARIANT BLAMED

Hutchinson and others have blamed Arkansas' surge on a low vaccination rate and the fast spreading delta variant that first emerged in India and is now estimated by the CDC to be the common strain in the United States.

At the pace it's been growing in recent days, state Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals is on track to reach 1,300 by early next month, approaching the peak it reached in January.

"In some ways we're in a worse situation because a lot of these hospitalizations could be prevented, whereas in the winter we didn't have vaccine available until mid-December and for a long time, the amount available wasn't enough to vaccinate those people who were most vulnerable," Dillaha said.

"Now we have plenty of vaccine, and people are choosing not to be vaccinated, and I'm very concerned about that because I fear that people are making decisions based on wrong information, and I'm afraid that many people will have severe regret about not being vaccinated."

Compared with the original coronavirus strain, Dillaha said the delta variant tends to cause more severe illness, particularly among younger people.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

Regardless of whether a person has been vaccinated, she said, anyone who develops symptoms of covid-19 should get tested.

"The reason why that is so important is that they may be a candidate for receiving monoclonal antibodies that would go a long way toward keeping people out of the hospital if they're in a high-risk category," she said.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated people who test positive are required to isolate themselves at home for at least 10 days.

Unlike people who are unvaccinated, people who have been vaccinated are not required to quarantine after being near someone infected with the virus.

As of Tuesday, infections among people who had been fully vaccinated account for only about 3.5% of the state's cases, 1.7% of its covid-19 hospitalizations and 1.5% of its deaths from the virus since Jan. 25, according to the Health Department.

CAMPERS AFFECTED

At Camp Siloam, a Christian summer camp in Siloam Springs, a positive covid-19 test result from a camper Wednesday resulted in the camper and more than a dozen other children who had been staying in the same bunkhouse being sent home, camp director Jason Wilkie said.

It was the second time in three weeks that a group of campers had been sent home after one of them tested positive, he said.

In the most recent instance, Wilkie said, the camper was tested after learning that he had been near someone with covid-19 while at another camp the previous week.

On its Facebook page Monday, Camp Siloam said seven staff members had also been sent home about two weeks earlier after testing positive for covid-19.

On Sunday, the camp said that it began getting text messages from two churches with a total of seven children who had tested positive after returning home.

The camp said it then tested its unvaccinated staff members and discovered one additional member who had the virus.

In response to the cases, the camp said unvaccinated staff members would be required to wear masks in certain indoor areas and that all staff members would eat meals outside on the porch of the dining hall.

"Please beware, if you or your camper is at high risk of complications from COVID-19 we recommend you not send them to Camp Siloam," the camp said.

"Every family has had ample time to protect themselves from the virus via isolation, vaccination or masks and social distancing. The responsibility for protecting against the virus will be on the camper this week."

Wilkie said two more staff members tested positive for the virus Tuesday, and several others who had been around those two were sent home to quarantine.

He said about 45% of the camp's 85 staff members -- made up of college students from Arkansas, Texas, Missouri and elsewhere -- were vaccinated when camp started this year, with a few others getting their shots since then.

"We had a long discussion" about requiring staff members to be vaccinated, Wilkie said.

"There was such a spectrum of opinions related to the vaccine, and our staff recruiters felt like we would lose 10 or more staff members" if vaccinations were required, he said. "It's been really hard to recruit staff this year industry-wide."

After being closed last year, he said the camp has been trying to strike a balance this year between protecting people from the virus and being able to stay open.

"I feel like we're doing the best we can right now in trying to maintain that balance," Wilkie said.

CASES BY COUNTY

Dillaha said 14.2% of coronavirus tests statewide were positive over a rolling seven-day period as of Tuesday, up slightly from the 13.8% that was initially reported for the week ending Monday.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the rate below 10%.

Pulaski County had the most new cases Wednesday at 227, followed by Benton County with 118, and Washington County with 93.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 360,258.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized with confirmed covid-19 infections in the state rose by 68, to 17,547.

The number who have ever been on ventilators with covid-19 rose by eight, to 1,781.

At 6,026, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was larger by more than 700 than the increase the previous Wednesday.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 4,890. That was up from a low of 3,855 the week ending July 9 but still well below the state's peak of more than 23,000 a day in early April.

According to the CDC, the number of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose rose Wednesday by 3,860, to 1,304,706, representing 43.2% of the state's population.

The number who had been fully vaccinated rose by 2,254, to 1,057,900, or about 35.1% of the state's population.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 45th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 49th, ahead of only Alabama and Mississippi, in the percentage who had been fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 55.7% of people had received at least one dose, and 48.2% were fully vaccinated.