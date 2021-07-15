FOOTBALL

Cunningham, Morgan to represent Hogs

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman will be accompanied by a pair of bonus-year seniors on his first trip to SEC Media Days next week.

Pittman will be joined by linebacker Grant Morgan and offensive lineman Myron Cunningham when the Razorbacks face the media next Thursday on the final day of the four-day event in Hoover, Ala.

SEC Media Days were canceled in Pittman's debut season last year.

SEC schools had been bringing three players to the sessions since 2010. However, in an effort to reduce congestion this year with covid-19 regaining traction in some areas of the country, each school will bring two players.

Arkansas will appear with cross-division rival Missouri and SEC West rival Auburn on the final day.

Pittman led the Razorbacks to a 3-7 record and the program's first bowl invitation since 2015 in his debut season. Arkansas was scheduled to face TCU in the Texas Bowl before covid-19 issues within the Horned Frogs' football program led to the game's cancellation.

Cunningham, a native of Warren, Ohio, started all 10 games at left tackle in 2020 and played a team-high 705 offensive snaps. He allowed two sacks and had four penalties last year.

Morgan led the nation with 12.3 tackles per game, notching 111 stops in 9 games en route to first-team All-SEC honors by league coaches and The Associated Press. He was the 16th Razorback to earn Walter Camp All-America honors as a second-teamer. The Greenwood native was also a second-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association and third-team All-America by Phil Steele.

-- Tom Murphy

BASEBALL

Hogs make career decisions

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two multiyear starters said Wednesday they won't return to the Arkansas baseball team for the 2022 season.

Matt Goodheart has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, and infielder Jacob Nesbit said he will transition to a graduate assistant role within the Razorbacks' athletics department.

"There was a lot of emotion going on," Goodheart said after a game he played Tuesday with the Orleans Firebirds in the Cape Cod League. "I was disappointed, obviously, that I didn't get to hear my name called; there's no way around that.

"All I was looking for was a chance, you know, and I was hoping someone was going to give me a chance, no matter how it came about. Fortunately I got the call right after [batting practice], and I was ready to do it, ready to go."

Undrafted free agents can sign for up to $20,000.

Goodheart, of Magnolia, transferred to Arkansas prior to the 2019 season from San Jacinto (Texas) College. He had a career batting average of .303 with the Razorbacks, hit 20 home runs and 98 RBI.

He was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2019 and voted first-team All-SEC this year as a designated hitter and utility player.

Nesbit thanked the baseball program in a Twitter post "for a great 4 years, memories I'll never forget and most importantly relationships I'll cherish forever."

Nesbit was Arkansas' everyday third baseman as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and 2020, but relinquished the starting job this year after an early-season position battle with Cullen Smith. Nesbit played in 118 games and started 96 times.

Also Wednesday, Brenden Dixon -- a Weatherford (Texas) College infielder who committed to Arkansas in March -- said he plans to turn pro after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 20th round.

-- Matt Jones

Batesville pitcher commits to UA

Batesville right-handed pitcher Gage Wood committed Wednesday to play baseball at the University of Arkansas.

Wood, a senior, previously committed to Kansas State.

Wood (6-1, 190 pounds) struck out 138 batters and walked 19 in 66 2/3 innings as a junior. He had 0.42 ERA and held opponents to a .104 batting average.

"It is just home," Wood said. "I grew up a Hog fan, just watching them and being at Baum Stadium, and the aroma and atmosphere and the people in the crowd is just too much to turn down."

Wood is the eighth 2022 prospect from the state to commit to the Razorbacks.

-- Dudley E. Dawson

GOLF

Long solid in first round

Fayetteville's Luke Long shot a 3-under 68 Wednesday and is one of 16 golfers in a group four shots off the lead at the 115th Southern Amateur Championship at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

Australia's Connor McKinney, Reid Davenport of Austin, Texas, and Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio, each fired a 7-under 64 to lead the tournament. McKinney and Davenport each carded five birdies and an eagle during their rounds, while Moldovan had nine birdies and two bogeys.

Connor Gaunt of Cabot shot a 1-over 72 Wednesday, with University of Arkansas golfer Julian Perico and Wil Gibson of Jonesboro right behind him with 2-over 73s.

TENNIS

Arkansas women add assistant coach

The University of Arkansas named Georgi Rumenov as an assistant coach for the women's tennis team Wednesday.

Over the past two years, Rumenov helped lead the University of Central Florida men's team to its first-ever top-10 finish in the country.

He played professionally on the ATP Tour for more than 10 years.

SOFTBALL

SAU names new assistant

Mandy Jordan was hired Wednesday as an assistant coach at Southern Arkansas University.

Jordan spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at Auburn, where she helped with the Tigers' pitchers and catchers.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services