State's covid hospitalizations rise again as active cases top 9,000

The number of coronavirus patients in Arkansas hospitals rose Thursday by double-digits for the 10th consecutive day.

The state's daily count of cases rose by 980, helping push active cases over 9,000 for the first time since Feb. 16.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by four, to 5,981.

The 980 new cases recorded yesterday marked the first time in five days that the daily increase was smaller than the increase from the previous week. The previous Thursday, July 8, the state's count rose by 1,210.

However, the 980 new cases was still a larger total than any of the state's daily new-case totals reported from mid-February through early last week.

The number of covid-19 patients in state hospitals, on ventilators and in intensive care units continued rising to levels not seen since February.

Already at its highest level since Feb. 14, the number in hospitals rose by 22, to 669.

The number on ventilators rose by 16, to 119, its highest level since Feb. 12.

The number in intensive care rose by three, to 248.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state that were considered active rose by 275, to 9,079. The count represents the number of people who have contracted the disease but are yet considered recovered, and it rises when newly diagnosed cases outpace recoveries.

The increase in total cases Thursday followed spikes of 1,476 on Tuesday and 1,309 on Wednesday.

After rising above 1,000 as of Wednesday for the first time since February, the average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 980.

Based on the numbers as of Wednesday, however, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rankings on Thursday showed Arkansas as the state with the largest number of new cases over a rolling seven-day period for the third consecutive day.

The 7,163 cases added to Arkansas' count during the week ending Wednesday equals a rate of 237.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

Missouri had the next highest rate, 203 per 100,000 residents, followed by Florida, with 183.2 per 100,000 residents.

Arkansas also continued to have the nation's second-largest number of new covid-19 deaths per capita, with its 44 deaths during the week amounting to a rate of 1.5 per 100,000 residents.

Wyoming continued to have the highest rate, with 1.6 per 100,000 residents.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas Health Department figures continued to show an uptick in vaccinations after a slowdown over the Fourth of July weekend.

The increase in doses that providers reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was 5,624, or larger by more than 100 than the increase a week earlier.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to just over 4,900. That was still down from an average of more than 5,700 a day just before the holiday weekend, however.

More details in Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.