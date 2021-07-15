Sections
Super Quiz: Original Book Titles

Today at 1:33 a.m.

  1. "Le Petit Prince," by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

  2. "La Divina Commedia," by Dante Alighieri

  3. "Le Comte de Monte-Cristo," by Alexandre Dumas

  4. "Pippi Langstrump," by Astrid Lindgren

  5. "Le Rouge et le Noir," by Stendhal

  6. "Il Nome Della Rosa," by Umberto Eco

  7. "Mein Kampf," by Adolf Hitler

  8. "Cien Anos de Soledad," by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

  9. "Voyna i Mir" (romanized), by Leo Tolstoy

ANSWERS:

  1. "The Little Prince"

  2. "The Divine Comedy"

  3. "The Count of Monte Cristo"

  4. "Pippi Longstocking"

  5. "The Red and the Black"

  6. "The Name of the Rose"

  7. "My Struggle"

  8. "One Hundred Years of Solitude"

  9. "War and Peace"

