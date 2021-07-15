Trades, playoff races on deck for MLB

SAN FRANCISCO -- Across the globe, everybody is watching Shohei Ohtani in awe and intrigue.

Can the two-way star keep this up?

He leads the majors with 33 home runs and has shown no signs of slowing down or slumping -- and should soon have a healthy Mike Trout back in the lineup with him soon.

Pitchers across the big leagues are doing their part so far, too.

There have already been seven no-hitters in the majors this season, matching the mark for most in one year during the modern era. The record of eight was set in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

Will Jacob deGrom, Walker Buehler and Gerrit Cole join the list soon? And will the uproar over sticky substances tamp down?

Manager Torey Lovullo and the Arizona Diamondbacks are eager for a fresh start, determined to forget that record 24-game road losing streak in which they went more than two months without a win away from Chase Field.

The rush to the playoffs begins tonight when the second half opens with one game: Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and the AL East-leading Red Sox visiting Yankee Stadium to start an early stretch that could decide New York's fate.

Here are some things to watch when play resumes:

Trade possibilities

Trevor Story, Nelson Cruz and Kyle Gibson are sure to attract plenty of attention as the July 30 trade deadline -- moved up a day this year -- approaches.

Story becomes a free agent after this season and Colorado might try to get something for the shortstop. Rockies teammate C.J. Cron also will draw interest.

At 41, all Cruz does is hit home runs. He's got 18 more this year and is batting .304. In a down year for the Twins, the big bopper at Target Field is sure to be a trade target.

Gibson, enjoying his best season ever on the mound, and slugger Joey Gallo could be on the move if Texas wants prospect packages for its All-Stars.

Arizona infielder Eduardo Escobar and Miami outfielder Starling Marte would be solid fits for plenty of contenders.

Surprise, surprise

At 57-32, reinvigorated Buster Posey, resurgent Kevin Gausman and the surprising San Francisco Giants not only lead the talented NL West, they own the best record in baseball -- with two more wins than the Red Sox and Houston Astros both at 55-36.

In a division the defending World Series champion Dodgers or San Diego Padres were expected to dominate, it's second-year Manager Gabe Kapler's Giants with an unexpected place at the top.

"With our performance so far as a team we get asked a lot, 'What's the secret?' " said Farhan Zaidi, Giants president of baseball operations. "There's no one thing, it's a lot of things that have gone well."

The Giants swept Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals in four straight at San Francisco ahead of the break.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees weren't supposed to be eight games out of first place and 41/2 behind for a wild-card spot right now, but there they are. New York plays the Red Sox in eight of its first 10 games out of the break. A bad showing could turn the Yanks from buyers into sellers in a hurry.

Feeling better

Many clubs counting on contending come September are depending on a superstar to get healthy, from Trout to Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg to Red Sox lefty Chris Sale.

Trout strained his right calf May 17 and was expected to be sidelined 6 to 8 weeks. He is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list Saturday, when the Angels host Seattle in their second game after the break.

"It's going to be interesting to get him back with all the growth that's occurred within this team," Angels Manager Joe Maddon said.

In the Giants' case, getting some players back from injuries could influence how San Francisco approaches the trade deadline. First baseman Brandon Belt, third baseman Evan Longoria and infielder Tommy La Stella all are rehabbing and expected to return this month. Posey is recovering from a bruised thumb.

Others on the injured list who could have a big impact in the final 21/2 months are Eloy Jimenez and outfielder Luis Robert with the AL Central-leading White Sox; Mets pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco; World Series MVP Corey Seager of the Dodgers; pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Chris Archer of the Rays; and reigning AL Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber of the Indians.

Winners are ...

All-Star MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might add more hardware at season's end -- if he can keep pace with Ohtani. The pair look like front-runners for AL MVP. The 22-year-old Blue Jays slugger leads in average (.332) and RBI (73), putting him in contention for a Triple Crown chase.

With Ronald Acuna Jr. out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, the door is open for Fernando Tatis Jr. to run away with the NL MVP. He has 28 homers, 20 stolen bases and 60 RBI.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is on course to win his third NL Cy Young Award. He is more likely to be stopped by his own nagging health woes than another pitcher. Harder to pick a favorite in the AL -- perhaps Cole or White Sox teammates Lance Lynn and Carlos Rodon.

American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, runs out his solo home run during the third inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, is forced out at second base as Boston Red Sox's Michael Chavis watches after turning the double play on Gary Sanchez during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz (23) waves to family in the stands as he celebrates his two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon, left, and center fielder Mike Trout stand in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Friday, July 2, 2021, in Anaheim. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez celebrates with Xander Bogaerts (2) after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)