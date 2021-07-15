Travs handle rehabbing Royal

SPRINGDALE -- A major-league pitcher on a rehabilitation assignment couldn't slow down the Arkansas Travelers' record pace for home runs Wednesday night.

Jake Scheiner hammered a two-run shot off Daniel Tillo in the first inning, while Julio Rodriguez, Carter Bins and Stephen Wrenn also belted home runs as the Travelers took a 9-5 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark.

"Scheiner has been in a funk lately, so it was nice to see him attack a breaking ball there," Travs Manager Collin Cowgill said. "Julio can hit the ball deep to all fields, and right field is sort of his sweet spot. Stephen hits one to left-center and he's normally a right-center guy.

"Even one of our newest players was able to get around on a pitch and hit one deep. Our pitching has been good, so usually all we need is one or two home runs a night and we can get things down."

Tillo, who was chosen by the Kansas City Royals in the third round of the 2017 draft, had Tommy John surgery almost a year ago. He joined the Naturals on Monday after three short stints in the Arizona Complex League. The left-hander threw only 12 of his 29 pitches for strikes and left the game after he caught David Masters looking on a third strike for the first out in the second inning.

Tillo, who threw no more than 20 pitches in any of his outings in Arizona, easily retired the first two batters before the control problems arrived. He walked Josh Morgan on five pitches, then Scheiner worked the count full before he belted a deep fly over the left-field wall for a two-run home run, his 11th of the season.

"We're happy to see him on the mound," Naturals Manager Scott Thorman said of Tillo. "I haven't seen him pitch in quite a while. We're happy for the work he has done. I was hoping to see a little more from him, but I'm happy to see him on the bump."

Scheiner's blast was the 73rd home run in 61 games for the Travelers (33-28), but they were far from done. Rodriguez, who returned to Arkansas after playing Sunday in the MLB Futures Game, delivered an opposite-field grand slam in the second off reliever Derrick Adams, who allowed a single and a walk before Rodriguez belted a pitch into the Naturals' bullpen.

Bins, who was promoted Sunday from Class A-Advanced Everett, delivered a two-run shot off Adams in the third, while Wrenn hit a solo shot off Josh Dye in the eighth. The Travelers' 76 home runs put them well ahead of a pace to break the team record of 128 hit by the 2008 team despite a shortened season this year, and 50 of their blasts have come away from home.

"We don't get a lot of them on our home field," Cowgill said. "Most of the time, they are just outs. So it's nice to see from time to time for our players to get rewarded for hitting the ball hard."

Northwest Arkansas (32-28), which entered the game with 86 home runs -- tops among Class AA-Central teams and second only to Rocket City among all Class AA teams -- added to their total in the bottom of the third when Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto hit back-to-back blasts for the fourth time this season.

Witt hit a home run off Adam Hill that just cleared the 400-foot mark in center field, his 15th of the season. Pratto then belted his 15th of the year to left-center, and Bhret Bewley added a two-run double in the sixth to pull Northwest Arkansas within 8-5.

"I was glad to see those guys continually swing it," Thorman said. "Despite being down big early, we got the tying run to the plate in the sixth inning. Our guys don't give up and keep swinging."