'Troubles' focus of U.K. plan

LONDON -- The U.K. government announced Wednesday that it plans to introduce a statute of limitations for crimes alleged to have been committed during decades of violence in Northern Ireland, in a move to end prosecutions for killings by both British soldiers and members of militant groups.

The government said the move reflected the dwindling chances of convicting the perpetrators of decades-old crimes, adding it would allow a fuller accounting of a dark chapter of history. But families of people killed in the violence called the plan a betrayal, and Northern Ireland's main political parties rejected it.

More than 3,500 people -- most of them civilians -- died during three decades of violence known as the "Troubles," a three-way conflict involving Irish republican and British loyalist paramilitaries and U.K. troops.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the statute of limitations would "apply equally" to crimes committed by all parties before Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord.

"We know that the prospect of the end of criminal prosecutions will be difficult for some to accept, and this is not a position we take lightly," Lewis said. But, he said, it was "a painful recognition of the very reality of where we are."

Under the government's plan, the statute of limitations would be accompanied by a new independent body tasked with uncovering and compiling information about Troubles-related deaths and injuries, along with an "oral history initiative." British officials hope that, freed from the threat of prosecution, former militants will be willing to come forward and disclose details of actions during the conflict.

The government also said it was considering ending civil cases related to the Troubles, though it conceded that proposal was "challenging."

Britain said it will consult with politicians in Northern Ireland and neighboring Ireland and with victims' groups before introducing legislation later this year.

The 1998 Good Friday peace accord ended large-scale violence in Northern Ireland. As part of the peace process, many militants were released from prison or were not prosecuted for actions during the Troubles.

The U.K.'s Conservative government is under pressure from many party members and the military to lift the threat of prosecution from troops who served in Northern Ireland decades ago. Several prosecutions of former soldiers who served during the Troubles have recently collapsed.

Earlier this month, authorities announced plans to halt the prosecution of two former British soldiers over the killing of three people in Northern Ireland in 1972, including two shot dead on "Bloody Sunday," when paratroopers killed 13 Catholic civilians in the city of Londonderry.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the statute of limitations would prevent army veterans from facing "vexatious prosecutions well into their 70s and 80s" and would "enable the people of Northern Ireland to move forward."

Putting a time limit on prosecutions would also mean the perpetrators of some paramilitary attacks could escape justice.

The opposition Labor Party called the statute of limitations "an amnesty in all but name" for murder, a criticism echoed by victims' relatives.

"These proposals are an utter and unacceptable betrayal," said Michael O'Hare, whose 12-year-old sister Majella was shot by a British soldier in 1976.