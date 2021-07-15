Twelve Arkansas educators named regional teachers of the year

Twelve teachers from across the state were named Thursday as regional finalists for the 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year honors.

The 12 will be recognized Aug. 5 at the Governor’s Mansion, where four state semifinalists will be announced. One will be named 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year in the fall and compete for 2022 National Teacher of the Year.

Each regional finalist receives a certificate and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation.

The regional finalists, the subject areas or grades they teach, their schools and their school districts are:

• Brigette Biley-Olatunji, math, grades nine through 12, Arkansas High School in the Texarkana School District.

• Rozanna Brown, fourth grade, Ballman Elementary, Fort Smith School District.

• Allison Dolan, social studies, grades nine through 12, Don Tyson School of Innovation, Springdale School District.

• Amy Farmer, math, grades nine and 10, Academies of West Memphis, West Memphis School District.

• Jil’Lana Heard, library media specialist, grades 10-12, Lake Hamilton High School, Lake Hamilton School District.

• Shanon Hum, AVID college and career readiness coordinator, grades six through eight, Sylvan Hills Middle School, Pulaski County Special School District.

• Vickie Lewis, grades six through eight, NewStart Academy, Wynne School District.

• Amy Privett, special education, grades five and six, Walnut Ridge Middle School, Lawrence County School District.

• Kaitlyn Ryals, math, grade six, Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School, Conway School District.

• Jessica Saum, special education, grades kindergarten throug four, Stagecoach Elementary School, Cabot School District.

• Jessica Talley, technology, grades kindergarten through two, East Side Elementary School, Magnolia School District.

• Angela Walters, gifted education, grades kindergarten through five, East End Intermediate School, Sheridan School District.