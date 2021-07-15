Red tide kills tons of fish in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A unusually large bloom of toxic red tide is being blamed for a large fish kill in Florida's environmentally sensitive Tampa Bay.

Officials say more than 600 tons of dead fish and other marine life have been scooped up in recent weeks along the St. Petersburg shoreline. There's no immediate sign of relief, and some experts say the problem could linger for months.

"The bay is not very happy right now, to say the least," said Robert Weisberg, physical oceanography professor at the University of South Florida. "The prognosis is not all that good," Weisberg added.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said at a news conference Wednesday that state assistance is needed to tackle the red tide bloom. However, so far no emergency declaration has been forthcoming from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Right now, it's all about cleanup," Kriseman said. "It's pretty awful. The odor sticks to you. Plus, there's the emotional toll of seeing dead animals wash up day after day."

Red tide is a naturally occurring phenomenon that has been observed in the Gulf of Mexico that can be exacerbated by nutrients such as nitrogen. The presence of the toxin-producing microorganisms of this magnitude in Tampa Bay is unusual, with some samples showing concentrations 10 to 17 times above what is considered a high level.

Waits for passports grow to 18 weeks

WASHINGTON -- Americans hoping to travel abroad this summer may have to delay their plans if they need new or renewed passports.

The State Department said Wednesday that the wait for a passport is now between 12 weeks and 18 weeks even if applicants pay for expedited processing because the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the process at domestic passport facilities as well as overseas embassies and consulates.

A department official said that with a backlog of 1.5 million to 2 million passport requests, new applications submitted probably will not be processed until the fall.

Rachel Arndt, deputy assistant secretary of state for passport services, said that while the department is increasing staffing as pandemic restrictions ease, Americans who need to apply for or renew passports should do so at least six months ahead of when they plan to travel.

The State Department and Department of Homeland Security announced in May that U.S. citizens who are currently overseas and whose passports expired on or after Jan. 1, 2020, would be able to use their documents to reenter the United States until Dec. 31, 2021.

Sheriff's case jury selection now public

ATHENS, Ala. -- Jury selection for the criminal trial of a longtime Alabama sheriff resumed Wednesday with members of the media and public allowed in court after a judge agreed to open the proceedings, which had been conducted in secret.

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely and attorneys gathered with prospective jurors after Judge Pamela Baschab, a retired state appeals judge brought in after local judges stepped aside, allowed reporters into court.

Baschab issued a brief order saying she would grant a joint request by the prosecution and defense to open the proceedings after media groups, newspapers and broadcasters sought to intervene, arguing that it was unconstitutional to bar the public from jury selection. She then denied the request by news organizations as being moot in a separate order.

Blakely, 70, has pleaded innocent to a dozen felony counts alleging that he stole campaign donations, got interest-free loans and solicited money from employees. Prosecutors in court documents tied his actions to alcohol use and gambling visits to out-of-state casinos.

First elected in 1983, Blakely has kept working as sheriff since his indictment in 2019. He has announced plans to run again if acquitted, but a felony conviction would result in his automatic removal from office.

Personal data accessed in Tulsa hack

TULSA -- Hackers gained access to the Social Security numbers of more than two dozen people during a ransomware attack that forced the city of Tulsa to shut down parts of its computer network for months, officials said.

The hackers got Social Security numbers for 27 people in the cyberattack that Tulsa detected May 6, said Michael Dellinger, the city's chief information officer.

The city said in June that the hackers had gotten into files that included other personally identifiable information, such as names, birth dates, addresses and driver's license numbers, but not Social Security numbers. But further investigation revealed that some hacked files contained Social Security numbers that had been included in online police reports.

More than 18,000 hacked files were posted on the dark web with other information such as names, dates of birth, addresses and driver's license numbers.

All public-facing services have since been restored and the entire network is expected to be fully functional by Sept. 15, Dellinger said.