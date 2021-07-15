Who’s running so far to be Arkansas' governor, senator + more in 2022

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

The 2022 election will see almost every major office in the state up-for-grabs, and numerous Republicans and Democrats alike have announced intentions to run.

Here is the field as it stands for most of the major statewide races. Click on each person’s name to learn more about them. Those without links have not yet been featured by the Democrat-Gazette.

The date for the primary has not been set. The general election will be Nov. 8, 2022.

Governor

Republican:

• Leslie Rutledge

• Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Democrat:

• Anthony Bland

• Chris Jones

• James Russell

• Supha Xayprasith-Mays

Lieutenant Governor

Republican:

• Greg Bledsoe

• Jason Rapert

• Doyle Webb

• Joseph Wood

Attorney General

Republican:

• Tim Griffin



• Leon Jones Jr.



Democrat:

• Jesse Gibson

Secretary of State

Republican:

• John Thurston (incumbent)

• Mark Lowery

Democrat:

• ​​Josh Price

U.S. Senate

Republican:

• John Boozman (incumbent)

• Jake Bequette

• Heath Loftis



• Jan Morgan



Democrat:

• Jack Foster

• Natalie James

• Dan Whitfield