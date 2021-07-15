Sections
Who’s running so far to be Arkansas' governor, senator + more in 2022

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:22 a.m.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announces a multimillion dollar lawsuit settlement with Preferred Family Healthcare from a Medicare Fraud Control Unit investigation during a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the State Capitol in Little Rock. .(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

The 2022 election will see almost every major office in the state up-for-grabs, and numerous Republicans and Democrats alike have announced intentions to run.

Here is the field as it stands for most of the major statewide races. Click on each person’s name to learn more about them. Those without links have not yet been featured by the Democrat-Gazette.

The date for the primary has not been set. The general election will be Nov. 8, 2022.

Governor

Republican:

Leslie Rutledge

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Democrat:

Anthony Bland

Chris Jones

• James Russell

Supha Xayprasith-Mays

Lieutenant Governor

Republican:

Greg Bledsoe

Jason Rapert

Doyle Webb

Joseph Wood

Attorney General

Republican:

Tim Griffin

Leon Jones Jr.

Democrat:

Jesse Gibson

Secretary of State

Republican:

John Thurston (incumbent)

Mark Lowery

Democrat:

• ​​Josh Price

U.S. Senate

Republican:

John Boozman (incumbent)

Jake Bequette

Heath Loftis

Jan Morgan

Democrat:

Jack Foster

Natalie James

• Dan Whitfield

