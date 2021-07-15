WNBA All-Stars handle U.S. Olympic team

LAS VEGAS -- Arike Ogunbowale put on a show against the U.S. national team, handing the Olympic squad a rare loss.

The game's MVP scored 26 points to help the WNBA All-Star team beat the U.S. Olympic team 93-85 on Wednesday night.

Ogunbowale downplayed that she was trying to make a statement after not making the team headed to Tokyo next week.

"I think that shows that out of 144 players, everybody's good," she said. "We wanted to get Team USA ready for Tokyo. They are representing all of us."

It wasn't a typical All-Star Game, with the teams playing hard on both ends of the court for the entire game from the start. Usually there isn't much defense played until late in the fourth quarter.

"It was really competitive," 12-time All-Star Sue Bird said. "Definitely not a typical All-Star Game. Usually talk to players about trying to put on a good show and having a good time and hopefully the fans enjoy it. This, right from the tip, felt different. It had an intensity about it you could tell."

The WNBA team led 75-73 midway through the fourth quarter before Ogunbowale had a four-point play to extend the advantage to six. The Olympic squad closed within 83-78 before Ogunbowale hit another three-pointer and posed for the crowd, which included many current and former WNBA players and team owners.

The Olympic team cut its deficit to 91-85 and had a chance to get closer, but Courtney Williams blocked A'ja Wilson's shot with 1:15 left and they could get no closer.

The Olympic team is a heavy favorite to win a seventh straight gold medal at the Tokyo Games. No team it will meet has nearly as much talent as the WNBA All-Star team it faced.

The U.S. squad has won 49 consecutive Olympic contests dating to 1992.

Brittney Griner scored 17 points and Breanna Stewart had 15 to lead the Olympic team, which had been 3-0 in previous games against WNBA select squads.

The U.S. Olympic team jumped out to an 11-4 lead, and Team WNBA coaches Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson called a quick timeout -- another rarity in an All-Star Game. After that early burst, neither team could build a lead of more than a few points in the first half. The WNBA All-Stars led 44-43 at the half.

Early in the second half, Candace Parker -- who was left off the 2016 Olympic team after winning two gold medals with the U.S. -- stole the ball from Griner and scored an easy layup that gave the WNBA All-Stars a 53-48 lead .

The game was tied 66-66 after three quarters.

"The All-Star Game has a label where it's a lot of offense and no defense," Stewart said. "This was a game of All-Stars."

Allie Quigley won the three-point shootout for a third time, beating 6-6 Jonquel Jones in the final.

Quigley hit nine of her final 10 shots, including all five from the wing on her "money ball" rack. Each of those was worth two points. Quigley also won the title in 2017 and 2018.

Quigley said that it would be the last time she competed in the contest, which drew boos from the fans.

The WNBA will donate $10,000 to the Patrick Quigley Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of her dad.

Team WNBA's Kahleah Copper shoots around United States' Chelsea Gray during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

United States' Jewell Loyd passes around Team WNBA's Betnijah Laney during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Team WNBA's Satou Sabally passes around United States' Napheesa Collier, center, and Sylvia Fowles during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Team WNBA's DeWanna Bonner, left, and United States' Napheesa Collier battle for a rebound during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Team WNBA's Dearica Hamby, left, and Liz Cambage embrace before a WNBA All-Star basketball game against the United States, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)