12 teachers named as regional finalists

Twelve teachers from across the state were named Thursday as regional finalists for the 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year honors.

The 12 will be recognized at an Aug. 5 event at the Governor's Mansion, where four state semifinalists will be announced. One of the four state semifinalists will be named the 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year in the fall and will compete for the 2022 National Teacher of the Year award.

"After such a challenging school year, it is my honor to recognize some of the best teachers around the state," Education Secretary Johnny Key said in naming the regional finalists.

"The 2020-2021 school year was unprecedented; however, Arkansas' teachers rose to the occasion," he said. "Unlike many other states, schools in Arkansas were open throughout the entire school year. It is because of dedicated teachers, like those recognized today, that our students didn't miss a day of learning. Congratulations to the regional finalists, and thank you for leading by example both in and out of the classroom."

Each of the regional finalists will receive a certificate and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation.

The regional finalists, the subject areas or grades they teach, their schools and their school districts are:

• Brigette Biley-Olatunji, math, grades nine through 12, Arkansas High School in the Texarkana School District.

• Rozanna Brown, fourth grade, Ballman Elementary, Fort Smith School District.

• Allison Dolan, social studies, grades nine through 12, Don Tyson School of Innovation, Springdale School District.

• Amy Farmer, math, grades nine and 10, Academies of West Memphis, West Memphis School District.

• Jil'Lana Heard, library media specialist, grades 10-12, Lake Hamilton High School, Lake Hamilton School District.

• Shanon Hum, an Advancement Via Individual Determination program college and career readiness coordinator , grades six through eight, Sylvan Hills Middle School, Pulaski County Special School District.

• Vickie Lewis, grades six through eight, NewStart Academy, Wynne School District.

• Amy Privett, special education, grades five and six, Walnut Ridge Middle School, Lawrence County School District.

• Kaitlyn Ryals, math, grade six, Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School, Conway School District.

• Jessica Saum, special education, grades kindergarten through four, Stagecoach Elementary School, Cabot School District.

• Jessica Talley, technology, grades kindergarten through two, East Side Elementary School, Magnolia School District.

• Angela Walters, gifted education, grades kindergarten through five, East End Intermediate School, Sheridan School District.

Susanna Post, a ninth-through-12th-grade math and business technology teacher at Belle Point Alternative Center in the Fort Smith School District, is the 2021 state teacher of the year.