5% rounds of police, fire raises advised

The Pine Bluff Administration Committee recommended giving police and fire personnel a 5% raise in August and another 5% in January, as well as raising the pay of the chiefs of those departments.

The proposals now go to the full council for approval.

During the previous meeting, Mayor Shirley Washington sponsored a resolution requesting the pay for the chief of police position be increased to $100,000. Washington made the request after offering the position to Kingsland, Ga., chief Robert Jones, who has yet to accept.

Pine Bluff has been without a permanent police chief since Kelvin Sergeant retired July 1. Three additional options were presented to increase the salaries of the fire and police department, but City Attorney Althea Hadden-Scott recommended each one be drafted in a separate resolution.

During the Administrative Committee meeting, Washington explained the three options in more detail. Option 1 is a 10% increase that would start in August with an additional 5% added in January.

"This will give us several months of budget monitoring and determine if it's feasible to add that 5%," Washington said. "If it's not feasible, then we will decide if we add any more in January or let it stay at 10%."

Things to take into consideration, according to Washington, are the amount of money it would take to pay that 5% for the next five months -- August through December.

The total would be $562,624 -- $288,662 for police and $273,562 for fire -- that would have to be found in the 2021 budget.

"That's over a half-million dollars and this would put us at risk of having an insufficient balance to provide end-of-the-year bonuses of $3,000 each for public safety employees," Washington said. "We would have to collect an average of $442,000 per month which would give us the total of $5.2 million that we would need."

Washington said the average casino revenue is $279,000 per month, which represents an annual total amount of $3.4 million to support a 15% raise.

"We would need a total of $5.3 [million] and that is not feasible to increase the budget any more than 2 million," she said. "If we increase it to the $2 million rate, that would give us the $5.6 [million]. We're pretty much stretching it a bit then, but I think that with the tax increase going up we might be good."

Option 2 for police and fire would increase the salary by 15% in August with no additional increase in January.

The amount for five months at 15% would be $433,919 for police and $410,345 for fire. This represents a combined total of $843,964 from the 2021 budget.

"Having to find that much would make it literally impossible to give public safety employees a $3,000 bonus," Washington said.

The 15% increase would make the total added to the budget more than $2.6 million.

Option 3 would allow a 5% raise effective in August with an additional 5% added in January. The amount for five months would be $281,113 -- $144,331 for police and $136,782 for fire.

"This would allow enough money without any problem in finding the $3,000 bonus for all public safety employees, and all the other employees will also get a bonus," Washington said, adding that all the money may not come from one source as $619,000 will be needed to take care of the other employees.

"This is much more reasonable because the total amount of money that we would need for those raises would be $1,968,340," she said. "We really don't need to go over $2 million."

Washington said going over $2 million would run the risk of the city falling short. She also said there were no reserves to pull the extra money from.

"We need to increase reserves as we move forward if we are going to give these raises for sure because anything can happen at any time," she said. "We don't need to go into these reserves to find salary increases in our budget. We need to make sure we have the money coming in to be comfortable and that we are being realistic in our estimates on these raises."

Washington recommended Option 3 as the more responsible and doable option for the city. She said she only presented the other options at the request of council members when her salary increase request for the police chief position became an issue.

Committee chairman Lloyd Holcomb Jr. motioned that all options go to the full council with a "do pass" for Option 3. Committee member Glen Brown Sr. seconded the motion.

The police chief salary was the last resolution to be addressed, as it was modified to include the fire chief's position.

The increase for the police chief would go from $90,152 to $100,000 plus benefits, effective the next full pay period after the resolution is approved. The annual compensation paid for the chief of fire and emergency services would go from $86,964 to $96,530 plus benefits.

Council Member Joni Alexander said she felt the focus was straying from the main issue by including everyone in this first round of raises that was initially just for the police chief position.

"Right now, Pine Bluff has a different dynamic when it comes to crime," Alexander said. "I think the council moving forward, if we're working on an issue, we need to be more focused on fixing that issue than offending anyone because no matter what we do with these raises, no one is going to be satisfied. And if the priority is really getting the police department straight, sometimes it is OK to just focus on that department. ... Right now, we can't even do for the police department because we have to bring everyone else along this year."

Council Member Glen Brown Jr. said he was OK with giving the raises, but if the raises weren't going to make pay competitive with other police departments, the council would be back at the table.

"Our No. 1 priority was getting the police department to a certain point. If we're not going to get them to that point, we just spent a lot of money and we're still going to be in the same trouble," he said. "We need to sit back and think about what we're doing here. Is this going to put us where we need to be?"

The resolution was sent to the full council with a "do pass."

Washington said she agreed that the emphasis should have been on the police alone, but the focus has shifted after input was received from council members in previous meetings.

"For some reason, we're all over the place, but we have to hone in on that as we move forward," Washington said. "The first thing we have to do is make sure we can sustain what we approve if we do approve this at our next meeting. We have to cautiously move forward to make those increases to make us competitive."