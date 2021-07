Springdale, 1912: The crowd had come out to get a glimpse of William Jennings Bryan at the depot. The populist orator was the Democratic nominee for president three times, starting in 1896. He always carried Arkansas but lost the national election to the GOP nominee all three times. In 1912, President Woodrow Wilson appointed Bryan secretary of state.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203