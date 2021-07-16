Bishop to run for county circuit clerk

Flora Cook Bishop, longtime chief deputy clerk for the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office, announced her intentions to run for circuit clerk.

Bishop has more than three decades of experience working with county government in a career that began in January 1988.

During her career, she has twice been appointed to serve as interim circuit clerk. She served from May 2005 through December 2006 and from August 2007 through December 2008, according to a news release.

"I am honored and humbled to have served Jefferson County for over three decades. I am thoroughly prepared to lead this office in a professional manner in which all citizens can be proud of and look forward to continuing my service as your next Jefferson County circuit clerk," Bishop said.

In addition to serving in county government, Bishop is a licensed funeral director. She is a lifetime member of the NAACP, member of New Town Missionary Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She is also a volunteer for the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County.

A graduate of Altheimer High School, Bishop also attended the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. She is married to Samuel Bishop.