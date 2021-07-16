Lawmaker arrested at voting rights rally

The chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus was arrested Thursday along with several activists as she protested in a Senate office building for voting rights.

U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, and leaders of several groups demonstrated and chanted in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building before they were arrested by U.S. Capitol Police.

Speakers voiced frustration that the Senate has not passed the For the People Act, a bill that would provide minimum standards for early voting, vote-by-mail and automatic voter registration -- overriding many provisions in new Republican state laws. The measure also would impose federal mandates for nonpartisan congressional redistricting and public campaign financing.

They also called for Senate passage of the John Lewis Voting Act that would restore a key provision of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

"Let the people vote. Fight for justice," Beatty tweeted along with photos of the arrests.

In a statement, the U.S. Capitol Police said nine people were arrested.

Breyer says no date set for retirement

Associate Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN that he hasn't decided when he will retire from the U.S. Supreme Court, a stance certain to disappoint liberals who have been calling for the 82-year-old to step down and let President Joe Biden fill the vacancy.

In an interview aired Thursday with CNN's Joan Biskupic in Plainfield, N.H., the court's oldest justice said his health would be the primary consideration in his eventual decision, with "the court" being a second factor. He answered with a simple "no" when asked whether he had decided when to retire.

Breyer, now the longest-serving liberal justice, said he is enjoying his new seniority, which gives him more power to assign opinions. He played an influential role in the just-completed term, helping to craft the type of consensus rulings he favors. He wrote the court's opinions preserving the Affordable Care Act and rejecting a public high school's punishment of a student for a profane social media post.

Liberals have been calling on Breyer, who turns 83 in August, to retire from his lifetime appointment in an unprecedented public campaign.

Democrats are concerned about the U.S. Senate changing hands in the 2022 midterm elections and are cognizant of the fallout from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's decision not to step down in 2016. Soon after her death, and before President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, Republican senators moved quickly to confirm conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

1st woman graduates elite Navy course

WASHINGTON -- For the first time, a female sailor has successfully completed the grueling 37-week training course to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman -- the boat operators who transport Navy SEALs and conduct their own classified missions at sea.

Navy officials said they would not identify the woman or provide more details on her -- a routine military policy for special operations forces. She was one of 17 sailors to graduate and receive their pins on Thursday. She is also the first of 18 women who have tried out for a job as a special warfare combatant-craft crewman or a SEAL to succeed.

The sailor's graduation marks just the latest inroad that women have made into some of the military's most difficult and competitive commando jobs -- just five years after all combat posts were opened to them.

"Becoming the first female to graduate from a Naval Special Warfare training pipeline is an extraordinary accomplishment, and we are incredibly proud of our teammate," said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, the commander of Naval Special Warfare. "Like her fellow operators, she demonstrated the character, cognitive and leadership attributes required to join our force."

Overall, according to the Navy, only about 35% of those who begin the training actually graduate.

Of 4 officers shot, 1 dies in Texas standoff

LEVELLAND, Texas -- An officer was killed and three were wounded Thursday when a police standoff in a small west Texas city broke out in gunfire. The standoff persisted Thursday night.

The incident involved a man reported as possibly armed shortly after 1 p.m. on a residential street in Levelland, a city of 13,500 people about 30 miles west of Lubbock. The confrontation escalated quickly, gunfire sounded as the shooter barricaded himself in a house and a standoff ensued.

It was not clear what prompted the man to open fire or to barricade himself in the house.

Three of the wounded officers were taken to a Lubbock hospital. An officer taken to a Levelland hospital, Sgt. Josh Bartlett of the Lubbock County sheriff's office, died of his wounds, according to a sheriff's office statement. Bartlett was commander of the sheriff's tactical unit.

Two deputies, one from Lubbock County and one from Hockley County, were in critical condition, according to a statement from the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas. A Levelland police officer also was wounded.

The hospital where the Lubbock County deputy died, Covenant Health Levelland, is less than a mile from the standoff scene and placed itself on lockdown.

Media outlets at the scene reported gunfire was ongoing.