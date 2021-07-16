Business search yields drug arrest

A Little Rock man was arrested on drug charges after a search of a local business Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

Detectives with Little Rock police executed a search warrant at 6401 S. University Ave. where Pedro Ramirez, 26, was found in possession of 3.2 pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm and drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Ramirez was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held in lieu of $100,000 bond and charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony maintaining a drug premises and felony possession of drugs in proximity to certain facilities.

The exact time of the arrest was not stated on the report.

Police jail woman, say gun pointed

Pulaski County deputies arrested a North Little Rock woman after she pointed a firearm at two people Wednesday night, according to an arrest report.

Officers were sent to 11 Wiki Wiki Dr. in Sherwood at 10:16 p.m. where an argument occurred over a dog with a gunshot wound in its leg, the report said.

Victoria Myers, 26, pointed a firearm during the argument, according to the report.

She was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she was being held without bail on two aggravated assault charges.