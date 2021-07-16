Campaign-cash reports are filed

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., isn't up for reelection until 2026, but he raised more money during the second quarter than any of the 2022 candidates for U.S. House or Senate, Federal Election Commission reports show.

The lawmaker from Little Rock, who faced no Democratic opposition in 2020, listed total receipts of $909,197 and expenditures of $325,771, as well as debts and obligations of $182,912. His campaign fund stood at $7.07 million as of March 30.

The campaign of U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., raised $869,431 during the second quarter of this year.

The lawmaker from Rogers, who is seeking a third term, faces three Republican challengers in 2022 and at least three Democrats say they are vying for their party's nomination.

Boozman reported cash on hand of $1.9 million as of June 30, after spending $121,949.

The Cotton campaign declined to comment on its totals. The Boozman campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

Fellow Republican Jan Morgan, a Hot Springs gun-range owner, reported raising $82,566 during the second quarter while spending $50,911. Her campaign's cash on hand totaled $61,035.

"In stark contrast to Trump betrayer John Boozman, who has barely one hundred in-state donors -- and who is primarily funded by mega rich corporate donors outside of Arkansas -- my campaign has received donations from more than one thousand Arkansans in just two months, a staggering number that will translate to very strong support at the polls," Morgan said in a written statement.

Because federal law does not require campaigns to itemize donations of $200 or less, it was not possible to independently verify the number of small Arkansas donations that either Morgan or Boozman have received.

Another primary challenger, Stuttgart Missionary Baptist pastor Heath Loftis, raised $2,092 and spent nothing, according to his FEC filing. That left his campaign with $3,823 cash on hand.

Despite lagging in donations, Loftis said the campaign remains on track.

"We really get a very good, a very warm, reception pretty much everywhere we go," he said.

A third Republican challenger, Michael Deel of Fort Smith, reported raising $16,226 and spending $15,964, leaving him with cash on hand of $261. Deel, who has suspended his campaign, contributed $16,071 of the $16,226 himself.

"I enjoyed being a candidate, and the experience was valuable," he said. "It just wasn't the right time for us at this point, but it may be one day."

Former NFL player Jake Bequette, a Republican from Little Rock, did not declare his candidacy until this week, 12 days after the second quarter had ended; third-quarter reports won't be due until mid-October.

Campaign-finance reports for the Democrats -- Dan Whitfield of Bella Vista, Natalie James of Little Rock and Jack Foster of Pine Bluff -- had not yet been posted by the FEC on its website by Thursday evening.

In U.S. House races, Rep. French Hill, a Republican from Little Rock, raised the most.

The 2nd District congressman reported total receipts of $644,772 and expenditures of $71,223, leaving his campaign with $1.1 million as of June 30.

Democrat Nicholas Cartwright of Romance filed a statement of organization with the FEC on July 1, after the second quarter had already closed. No campaign-finance report was due.

In the 3rd District, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, a Republican from Rogers, had receipts of $173,601 and expenditures of $60,762, leaving his campaign with $1.5 million.

His Republican challenger, Neil Kumar of Bentonville listed receipts of $4,700 and expenditures of $101, leaving his campaign with $4,599.

Democrat Lauren Mallett-Hays of Farmington listed receipts of $10,038 and expenditures of $564. Campaign cash on hand equaled $9,474.

In the 4th District, U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, a Republican from Hot Springs, listed receipts of $153,191 and expenditures of $47,964. His campaign had cash on hand of $1.1 million.

No Democrats had filed reports.

In the 1st District, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, a Republican from Jonesboro, raised $107,010 and spent $66,373, leaving his campaign with cash on hand of $222,998.