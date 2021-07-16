Cars flying off U.S. lots in shortage

Rick Ricart is expecting nearly 40 Kia Telluride SUVs to arrive at his family's dealership near Columbus, Ohio, over the next three weeks. Most will be on his lot for just a few hours.

"They're all sold," Ricart said. "Customers have either signed the papers or have a deposit on them. The market is insane right now."

In showrooms across the country, Americans are buying most makes and models almost as fast as they can be made or resold.

The frenzy for new and used vehicles is being fed by two related forces: Automakers are struggling to increase production because of a shortage of computer chips caused in large part by the pandemic. Also, a strong economic recovery, low interest rates, a high rate of savings and government stimulus payments have boosted demand.

The combination has left dealers and individuals struggling to get their hands on vehicles. Some dealers are calling and emailing former customers offering to buy back cars they sold a year or two earlier because demand for used vehicles is as strong, if not stronger, than for new cars.

Used-car prices are up about 45% over the past year, according to government data published this week. New car and truck prices are up about 5% over the past year.

Those price increases have fed a debate in Washington about whether President Joe Biden's policies, particularly the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan he signed in March, are responsible for the sharp rise in inflation. The government said this week that consumer prices across the economy rose 5.4% in the past year through June.

Republican lawmakers have argued that the March legislation is overheating the economy and are citing the rise in prices to oppose additional government spending. Biden administration officials, however, have pointed out that temporary supply shortages are largely responsible for the surge in prices of cars and other goods.

Government stimulus may have helped some consumers, but it is hard to say how much. There are several large forces at play.

The chip shortage, for example, is affecting automakers all over the world and is not directly related to U.S. policies. Industry officials blame limited production capacity for semiconductors and pandemic-related disruptions in supply and demand for the shortage.

To make the most of limited chip supplies, General Motors has temporarily done away with certain features in some models, like stop-start systems that automatically turn off engines when cars stop for, say, a traffic light. French carmaker Peugeot has replaced digital speedometers with analog ones in some cars.

Rental car companies that sold off thousands of cars during the pandemic to survive are now in the market to buy cars and trucks. They want to take advantage of a summer travel boom that has driven up rental rates to several hundred dollars a day in some places.

UNPRECEDENTED

"The industry has had strikes and material shortages before that have left us short of inventory, but I've never seen anything like this," said Mark Scarpelli, the owner of two Chevrolet dealerships near Chicago. "Never, never, never."

His dealerships normally have 600 to 700 cars in stock. Now, he has about 50. Once or twice a week, a truck arrives with five or 10 vehicles. The cars disappear quickly because of customer waiting lists, Scarpelli said.

Even though the unemployment rate is still higher than before the pandemic, many people have money to spend.

Government payments have helped lots of people, and many Americans, kept from vacationing or eating out, saved money. Financing cars is also relatively cheap -- at least for people with good credit.

Some automakers like Toyota, which has been less affected by the chip shortage than others, are advertising zero-interest loans on some cars.

Ricart's family businesses include a custom shop that sells high-end, special-edition trucks and sports cars.

"We had a $125,000 Shelby pickup, and I said, 'Who's going to buy that?'" he recalled. "The next day it was gone. There's so much free cash in the market. People are paying full price, even for the most expensive vehicles we have."

A SELLERS' MARKET

Dealers are selling fewer vehicles, but their profits are up a lot. That's a big change from the spring of 2020, when most dealerships shut down for roughly two months and they had to lay off workers to survive.

"The strong demand from consumers paired with a lack of supply from the manufacturers has created a gusher of profits for dealers," said Alan Haig, president of Haig Partners, an automotive consultant.

Now, dealers typically dictate the price of new or used cars.

New cars typically sell for the manufacturer's suggested retail price or, in some cases, thousands of dollars more for models in very high demand. Haggling over used cars is a distant memory.

"There's not a lot of negotiating that goes on right now on price," said Wes Lutz, owner of Extreme Dodge in Jackson, Mich.

Some customers have balked at paying top dollar for new cars and have opted to make do with older vehicles. That has increased demand for parts and service, one of the most profitable businesses for car dealers.

Many dealers have extended repair-shop hours. Ricart said he had some repair technicians putting in 10- or 12-hour days three or four days in a row before taking a few days off.

Of course, the shortage of cars will end, but it isn't clear when.