Dodgers need to release Bauer now

LOS ANGELES — The fake Trevor Bauer is gone, his bobble-head night canceled.

The shirt off Trevor Bauer’s back is gone, his jersey no longer available for purchase at the team store.

The clubhouse support for Trevor Bauer is gone, not one teammate agreeing to publicly offer even the mildest of affirmative testimonials or daring to even mention his name.

Every piece of evidence that Trevor Bauer ever pitched for the Dodgers is gone, save one.

He is still contractually a pitcher for the Dodgers.

That’s as crazy as it sounds, and it needs to change.

It would be enormously costly, legally difficult and maybe impossible to actually pull off, but the Dodgers need to send the community a message about their standards by ridding themselves of a guy who has clearly sunk far below them.

They need to cut Trevor Bauer, and they need to do it now.

It would be a message that the organization has zero tolerance for domestic violence; a message that the team is representing Los Angeles with a culture of decency and respect; a message that prioritizes integrity over statistics and morality over money.

It would echo the message found at the bottom of Dodgers news releases, where they boast of being “recognized as ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year.” It is a message that has been lost in all the legal shuffling and posturing that has occurred in the two weeks since a San Diego woman filed for a temporary restraining order against Bauer accompanied by a declaration filled with graphic photos, hospital records and gory details.

Bauer is currently on paid administrative leave while being investigated for alleged felony assault after the woman accused him of choking her to the point of losing consciousness during two sexual encounters and punching her repeatedly during the second one. Bauer’s representatives have said the encounters were consensual.

On Wednesday, Bauer’s leave was extended through July 27, and there doesn’t seem to be a path through which he can ever return. At this point, even if he is never charged with a crime, it seems obvious Bauer will never again take the mound for the Dodgers.

So why do the Dodgers still have him under contract? Why are the Dodgers still waiting for MLB to do their dirty work?

By releasing Bauer, it could cost them the nearly $100 million remaining on his contract. It would probably also result in all sorts of legal action taken against the team by MLB, the players’ union and Bauer, whose contract is actually protected by the same policy which has led to his administrative leave.

It could get ugly. It could be futile. The Dodgers need to try it anyway, because the price of their continued inertia is even higher.

Face it, even if this entire incident eventually disappears and Bauer is never charged with a crime, the images of his alleged violence remain and serious questions about his character and judgment linger.

There is precedent for a local team spending big money to rid themselves of a perceived problem, witness the departure of slugger Josh Hamilton from the Angels in 2015.

When Hamilton admitted a relapse in his sobriety that winter, the Angels were furious that he violated the trust intrinsic in his $125 million contract. They cleaned out his locker, stopped selling his merchandise and actually complained when MLB did not suspend him.

Arte Moreno, the Angels owner, then issued his own no-tolerance address.

“We understand that he’s had struggles, and obviously he’s still having struggles, but the reality is there’s accountability,” Moreno said of Hamilton at the time. “When you make an agreement, you need to stand up.” At the end of April, Moreno didn’t wait for direction from MLB or the union, and simply ate $68 million of Hamilton’s contract and sent him back to his previous team, the Texas Rangers.

The Dodgers face far greater obstacles in removing a pitcher who has become a plague, but they need to at least make the attempt.

Cut Trevor Bauer now.