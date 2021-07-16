Fed chief recognizes inflation anxiety

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chairman, acknowledged Thursday that inflation had risen to uncomfortably high levels and said he and his colleagues were watching price gains carefully.

But he maintained that the recent jump ties back to the country's reopening from the pandemic, and pointed out that there would be big costs to overreacting to temporary inflation at a time when millions remain out of work.

"We're experiencing a big uptick in inflation, bigger than many expected, bigger certainly than I expected, and we're trying to understand whether it's something that will pass through fairly quickly, or whether in fact we need to act," Powell said during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. "One way or another, we're not going to be going into a period of high inflation for a long period of time, because of course we have tools to address that."

Powell gave his twice-a-year monetary policy report to Congress this week. On Wednesday, he appeared before the House Financial Services Committee where he said inflation may slow "in six months or so," suggesting a clear reading on inflation won't come until the end of the year.

Kathy Bostjancic, an economist at Oxford Economics, said that because Powell referred several times to a six-month time frame, it "seems by then he will judge if indeed it's temporary or more permanent."

Powell's testimony comes at a politically and economically fraught moment, as prices for used cars, rent, restaurant meals and other items rise more rapidly.

The consumer price index jumped 5.4% in June from a year earlier, a report this week showed, the biggest increase since 2008 and a larger move than economists had expected. Price pressures appear poised to last longer than policymakers at the White House or Fed anticipated.

Powell aimed to soothe senators and members of Congress, with Republicans in particular repeatedly raising the issue of higher prices, often blaming them on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue package enacted in March.

The Fed chairman was asked about rising inflation repeatedly during testimony Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee and that continued into Thursday. Patrick Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, was among those who questioned the Fed's extremely supportive monetary policies and raised concerns about inflation.

Powell has maintained that fast price gains are likely to moderate with time and has attributed rapid pickup to factors tied to the economy's reopening from the pandemic -- a message he reiterated during his testimonies this week.

He indicated in response to questioning Wednesday that Fed officials expected inflation to begin calming in six months or so. On Thursday, he pointed out that the gains are tied to just a few pandemic-impacted categories, rather than being broad, but he also made clear that the Fed is monitoring the jump carefully.

'SHOCK' TO THE SYSTEM

"It's not tied to the things that inflation is usually tied to -- which is a tight labor market, a tight economy," Powell said. "This is a shock going through the system associated with the reopening of the economy and it's driven inflation well above 2%, and of course we're not comfortable with that."

He said officials think about the higher inflation "night and day."

He noted that there are risks to overreacting to temporary inflation at a time when millions of people remain out of work, since changes to the Fed's policies could interrupt the economy's rebound before the return to work is complete.

"To the extent that it is temporary, then it wouldn't be appropriate to react to it," he said. "But to the extent that it gets longer and longer, we'll have to continue to re-evaluate the risks that would affect inflation expectations."

REDUCING BOND BUYS

For now, longer-term inflation expectations have remained in control, and the Fed is hoping to see more labor market progress before pulling back its monetary-policy support. Those policies include both $120 billion in monthly government-backed bond purchases and rock-bottom interest rates.

"We're noting that there's still an elevated level of unemployment," Powell said when asked why those policies remained in place.

The Fed has started discussing its time frame for reducing those bond buys, Powell said, and will continue to do so at its next meeting in two weeks.

Economists expect that they could begin to do so later this year or early next. Some officials want to slow the Fed's mortgage-backed bond buying faster than their Treasury bond purchases, worried that the buying is overheating the housing market.

Powell said the purchases overall are contributing to the housing market's strength. Mortgage-backed securities are "contributing probably a little more than Treasury securities, but ultimately, it's roughly the same order of magnitude," he said.

Rate increases are not yet under consideration, and most officials did not expect to raise borrowing costs from rock-bottom before 2023, as of their June economic projections.

Powell also has been clear that the Fed would move faster if necessary.

"We're humble about what we understand," Powell said Thursday.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The New York Times and by Christopher Rugaber and Josh Boak of The Associated Press.