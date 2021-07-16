Editor’s note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

So the battle goes

Re the Perspective article Sunday on the battle of the sexes: Trying not to be academic nor moralistic, I present the following practical scenario on the difference between the sexes, and am curious as to how many people this strikes a chord.

Two people, a man and a woman, are given a shopping list which includes this item, “one pint whipping cream.” Pretty good chances that the man may bring home one half-pint carton with the disclaimer “that’s all the store had.” Whereas the woman just gets two half-pint cartons.

Now to the judgmental part: When told that the recipe requires 16 ounces, not 8 ounces, the “good guy” just goes back to the store and buys another half-pint carton. The “jerk” or “chauvinist” goes into a long rant about how he should have been more explicitly told the number of ounces required, etc., etc., etc.

Just saying, it might explain why so many local legislators don’t understand why we’re not so happy with their “glass half-full” half-measures.

FRANCIE SMITH Holiday Island