Felon gets 4 years for gun possession

HOT SPRINGS -- A felon was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to illegal gun possession in Garland County Circuit Court.

Harvest Lee Aings, 28, who was convicted in 2014 of felony burglary in Ouachita Parish, La., pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by certain persons and was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay $190 in court costs. An additional felony count of failure to appear was withdrawn.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, on April 21, 2020, Hot Springs police officer Taylor Gates responded shortly after 8 p.m. regarding a disorderly man at a residence in the 200 block of Brenda Street, which was Aings' listed address at the time.

Aings' mother told the officer that she was arguing with her son because she refused to give him money and the argument turned physical when Aings threw a lighter at her face, striking her.

The man was taken into custody on a misdemeanor harassment charge and in searching him, officers found two loaded .25-caliber handguns and an Alprazolam pill on his person. Inside the bag on the bicycle, they found five more Alprazolam pills.