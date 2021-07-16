Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighter facing child porn claims

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:20 a.m.

A Little Rock firefighter arrested earlier this month is accused in a case involving child pornography, authorities said.

Christian Burton, 35, was arrested at work July 2, Little Rock Fire Chief Delphone Hubbard confirmed. Burton was placed on unpaid leave as soon as the department was notified of his arrest, according to the chief.

Hubbard said the FBI is leading the investigation.

Burton has been employed by the city as a firefighter since March 2019, according to Hubbard.

He added that the department will do an internal administrative investigation when it receives additional information about the case.

Print Headline: Firefighter facing child porn claims

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT