Floods rampage in Germany, Belgium

BERLIN -- More than 50 people have died and dozens were missing Thursday as heavy flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.

Recent storms across parts of western Europe made rivers and reservoirs burst their banks, triggering flash floods overnight after the saturated soil couldn't absorb any more water.

"I grieve for those who have lost their lives in this disaster," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a visit to Washington, expressing shock at the scope of the flooding. "We still don't know the number. But it will be many."

She pledged that everything would be done to find those still missing, adding: "'Heavy rain and flooding' doesn't capture what happened."

Authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia state said at least 30 people had died, while 19 deaths were reported in Rhineland-Palatinate state to the south. Belgian media reported eight deaths in that country.

Rescue operations were hampered by blocked roads and phone and internet outages across the Eifel region. Some villages were reduced to rubble as old brick and timber houses couldn't withstand the rush of water, often carrying trees and other debris as it gushed through narrow streets.

Karl-Heinz Grimm, who had gone to help his parents in the village of Schuld, said he had never seen the small Ahr River surge in such a deadly torrent. "This night, it was like madness," he said.

Syria rockets kill 9 civilians in rebel area

BEIRUT -- Syrian government rockets hit two villages in the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria on Thursday, killing at least nine civilians, including three children, rescue workers and a war monitor said.

The U.N. Children's agency confirmed three children were killed, calling it a "terrifying sign" that violence is returning to the area that has been under a cease-fire for more than a year.

The Syrian Civil Defense team that operates in opposition areas, known as the White Helmets, said guided missiles struck Ibleen, a village in southern Idlib, killing a woman, her daughter and a child and injuring four others. All were from the same family, the White Helmets said.

In eastern Idlib, at least six were killed, including a child, when rockets hit an area where a quarry is near Foa, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Those killed were stone cutters, the Observatory said. The White Helmets also reported the strike, but said two children were among those killed.

Violence has been rising in the enclave in recent weeks between government and allied forces and insurgents on the edge of the territory, home to nearly 4 million people.

Expert gets 208 years in school collapse

MEXICO CITY -- A judge sentenced a Mexican building expert to 208 years in prison Wednesday for signing off on defective remodeling work blamed in the collapse of a school that killed 26 people in a 2017 earthquake.

It was the longest sentence yet handed down in relation to the magnitude 7.1 quake of Sept. 19, 2017, though it is largely symbolic because Mexico does not permit life imprisonment and limits sentences to 60 years.

City prosecutors said Juan Mario Velarde, the "responsible director" of the remodeling, was convicted of 26 counts of homicide. He is one of hundreds of private experts who are paid to oversee safety and standards on building sites.

In 2020, the owner and director of the private elementary school that collapsed in Mexico City was sentenced to 31 years in prison; Monica Garcia Villegas was convicted of charges equivalent to manslaughter.

Much of the Enrique Rebsamen school fell, killing 19 students and seven adults, all employees of the school.

Flooded tunnel traps workers in China

BEIJING -- Rescuers were pumping out water Thursday to try to find 14 construction workers trapped by a flood in a highway tunnel being built in southern China.

The rescuers have not been able to contact the workers missing since the 3:30 a.m. flood, the Zhuhai city emergency management department said in an online post.

"Rescue work is proceeding in an intense and orderly way," it said.

Workers were about 0.7 mile from the entrance to the tunnel when a strange noise was heard and material started falling from the top of the tunnel, Yan Dawu, the deputy general manager of the construction company, said at a news conference.

An evacuation was ordered, but water gushed in and 14 people were unable to get out, Yan said. "We feel deeply guilty and deeply blame ourselves," he said.

The area where they were working is under a reservoir. By 12:30 p.m., rescue teams had plugged the hole where water was coming in. They were draining and pumping water from the reservoir as well as from the tunnel.

More than 1,000 workers, 22 firetrucks and five pumping vehicles were taking part in the effort, with search-and-rescue teams dispatched from surrounding cities.

