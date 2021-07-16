Former LR bureau chief for Associated Press dies at 79

Robert Shaw, whose more than 40-year career with The Associated Press included leading news coverage in three states, has died. He was 79.

Shaw died Thursday in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville with family around him, said his daughter, Erin Moore.

Shaw was the AP bureau chief in Little Rock, retiring in 2007. He covered everything from plane crashes to hurricanes to politics and entertainment during his career. Shaw was known as a perfectionist in his news coverage, as well as a leader focused on the well-being of his staff.

Shaw, a native of Conway, began his journalism career at the Arkansas Gazette in Little Rock.

Shaw was named bureau chief in Little Rock in November 1996, just after Arkansas native Bill Clinton won his second presidential term.

He joined the AP in St. Louis in 1965 and transferred to the Little Rock bureau the following year.

Shaw was named correspondent in Memphis in 1973 and in Jackson, Miss., two years later. While in Mississippi, he covered the 1977 plane crash that killed three members of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

He was promoted to bureau chief in Oklahoma City in 1984. During his time there, he directed coverage of the 1986 shooting at a post office in Edmond, Okla., in which an employee killed 14 coworkers before killing himself. In 1989, he was named bureau chief in Indianapolis. His staff covered the crash of American Eagle Flight 4184, which killed 68 people in 1994.