FYI: Opera in the Ozarks continues this weekend

Today

BPL in the Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Fun -- Pollinator Party, 6-8 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Cendrillon," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

Film Screening -- "Honeyland," 8 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

Story Time -- With Miss Arkansas USA, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Beeswax & Flowers, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ozark Ballads -- With Nikola Radan from the University of Arkansas, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Filmed By Bike Film Festival -- A celebration of the world's best bike films, 5:30 p.m., Victory Theatre in downtown Rogers. Hosted by Pedal It Forward. $15. pedalitforward.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "The Magic Flute," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

Sunday

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Lucia di Lammermoor," 3 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

Special Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Monday

A SuperNova of Fireflies -- A storytelling workshop for adults with Ibi Alao, Nigerian American artist, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Sunset Tai Chi -- 6:30 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

