Gravette City Council hears department reports, considers ordinance

GRAVETTE -- Members of the Gravette City Council heard reports from several department heads at their Committee of the Whole meeting July 8 and briefly discussed an ordinance that will be on the agenda for Thursday's council meeting.

Police chief Chuck Skaggs reported his department made 200 more calls since last month's meeting, bringing the year-to-date total to 1,333. He said Gravette officers will be participating in active shooter training at Centerton later this month and that one of the Gravette officers will be attending a radar class.

David Keck, building inspector and code enforcement officer, reported work is progressing on the bathrooms in Kindley Park. He said rough grading is going on at Terry's Place subdivision and preliminary dirt work should begin soon at Jenna Estates in Hiwasse. Razor Box Storage has begun its dirt work, and Keck said he hopes to have the final plan review with the state on the new walking trail to Pop Allum Park this month.

Richard Sutherland, water and sewer department supervisor, said upgrades on the gateway meter reading system are to be shipped Monday and should arrive before the next meeting.

Karen Benson, library director, reported record enrollment in the summer reading program, with 155 children, 27 teens and 71 adults enrolled. She reported the library will receive a $30,000 Covid Library Relief Fund grant from the American Library Association and said she felt very fortunate to be approved for this grant since only 15% of applicants received funds.

Fire Chief David Orr reported his department has made 366 calls year-to-date and department members have put in 22,025 training hours. He said firefighter and paramedic Randy Ates is being promoted to lieutenant. Orr said he will be leaving next week for surgery and will be out for an indefinite period.

Tim Dewitt, parks and street department supervisor, reported a successful July 4 celebration and said his crew was able to clean up the area quickly after the fireworks. He said plumbing and electricity are being installed now in the Kindley Park bathrooms and metal for the roof and rock were expected to arrive in the next week. Bathrooms are expected to be completed before Gravette Day.

In new business, council members considered an ordinance permitting Fire Department Capt. Jared Weston to do business with the city of Gravette. Weston is a full-time employee of the department and will be authorized as a representative of Extreme Sports, which provides materials and services necessary for the maintenance of fire department equipment.

Council members also considered several adjustments to the 2021 budget. Both the ordinance regarding Weston and the budget adjustments will be on the agenda for Thursday's city council meeting.

City finance director Carl Raby gave the June financial report. He reported a $258,000 surplus year-to-date in the general fund due largely to increased sales tax revenue and increased turnback revenue. He said sales tax receipts were up $40,000 in June and the city pool has brought in $2,000 more than was expected. He said it was too early in the month for a bond update.

Council member Margo Thomas expressed her appreciation for all the city department heads and the hard work they do. She especially thanked library director Karen Benson, praising her for all the grants she has secured for the library, particularly since she had no previous library experience.

Mayor Kurt Maddox reported work has begun on remodeling at the new city hall location and a walk-through had been completed earlier in the day. He said contractors have set a completion date of Jan. 2 but they actually hope to be finished in December.