Group to give away school supplies

School supplies will be given away from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Saracen Landing at Pine Bluff and at 10 a.m. July 31 at 605 N. Buerkle St. at Stuttgart.

The Multi-District Congress of Christian Education is sponsoring the event. Items will be given away while supplies last, according to a news release.

Adult centers offering to-go meals

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior-citizen centers, according to a news release.

Although the centers aren't open for activities, these grab-and-go lunches are available next week:

Monday -- Pasta with meat sauce, Italian vegetable blend, green salad, garlic bread, pineapples and milk.

Tuesday -- Tuna salad on wheat bread, broccoli slaw, baked chips, fresh orange and milk.

Wednesday -- Breaded pork cutlet, carrots, steamed cabbage, corn bread, zippy apple salad and milk.

Thursday -- Mexican chicken, southwestern corn, zucchini, bread stick, cookie and milk.

Friday -- Meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, green peas, mixed fruit and milk.

Caregiver support group to meet

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group meeting online at 11 a.m. Monday on Zoom.

The topic will be "Game Day, Let's have some Fun." Participants are urged to join presenters Carolyn Ferguson of Area Agency and Nicole Bates of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Centers on Aging & Caregiving.

The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/92467500571?pwd=UnA1bnNsUm1hTG5NbUhhVkVua0ZXZz09. The meeting ID is 924 6750 0571 with passcode: 6300 or dial by phone to 1-346-248-7799.

Details: Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6309.