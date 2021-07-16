Haiti's palace-guard chief arrested

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- The head of security at Haiti's presidential palace has been taken into custody in the investigation of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Meanwhile, Haitian authorities Thursday forcefully pushed back against reports that current government officials were involved in the killing, calling them "a lie."

Also, President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will bolster security at its embassy in Haiti, but sending troops to stabilize the country was "not on the agenda."

Leon Charles, head of Haiti's National Police, denied a report from Caracol news, a Colombian-based private TV station, that claimed interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph was the mastermind of the July 7 killing.

"The police warns of all propaganda creating a diversion," he said at a news conference, adding that police have no evidence to support those claims.

Haitian authorities have otherwise not been very forthcoming with information about who might have been behind the killing, suggesting that media reports implicating current officials had struck a nerve in the government.

Charles also said the head of Moise's security detail, Dimitri Herard, had been removed from his post and placed in isolated detention after officials interrogated him. Charles said authorities will meet with him a third time before deciding the next steps.

Herard has not been named as a suspect, but many Haitians have questioned how attackers could have invaded the president's house and killed the president with no injuries among those assigned to protect him.

It isn't clear on what charges, if any, Herard is being held. "The justice [system] wants him to answer questions," Claude told The Washington Post.

Thursday's news conference came a day after the Colombian TV station aired a report that it said was based on information from FBI sources and Haitian authorities as well as phone calls, pictures and testimony from those accused of participating in the plot.

"I'm issuing a formal denial to these allegations," Charles said.

Joseph was about to be replaced when the assassination occurred. Moise had named him to the post in April after the resignation of Joseph Jouthe, who held the post for just over a year.

Two days before the assassination, Moise announced that he had chosen a new prime minister, neurosurgeon Ariel Henry. But Henry had not yet been sworn into office, and Joseph has insisted that he is in charge of the government, a claim that has been recognized by the U.S. and others.

Charles said police have arrested 23 people in the killing, including 18 former Colombian soldiers, three Haitians and two Haitian-Americans. Police also have issued seven arrest warrants, searched 10 buildings, conducted 27 interrogations and placed four high-ranking police officers in isolation, he said.

"The investigation is very advanced," Charles said, according to The Associated Press. "We are looking for these assassins, and wherever they go we need to capture them, arrest them and bring them to justice."

Haiti's interim government last week asked the U.S. and the United Nations to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure after the assassination. Biden signaled that he was not open to the request, which comes as he is drawing down U.S. forces in Afghanistan this summer.

"We're only sending American Marines to our embassy," Biden said. "The idea of sending American forces to Haiti is not on the agenda," he added.

Information for this article was contributed by Widlore Merancourt and Rachel Pannett of The Washington Post; and by Danica Coto, Evens Sanon, Astrid Suarez and additional staff members of The Associated Press.