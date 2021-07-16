DEAR HELOISE: I read with interest the letter from a man who said he uses the same password for all his accounts because it was so easy to remember it that way. I would caution him to reconsider that idea. Scammers can hack your password, and if they try it on any financial sites, they can break into your bank accounts and empty them. Please reconsider using only one password.

-- Linda W., Mandan, N.D.

DEAR HELOISE: If letter-writer Steven has a problem with remembering his passwords, he can do what I do. I keep a list of passwords and the site each password belongs to in a little notebook. When I change a password, I cross out the old one and put in the new one in my notebook. A thief might be able to break into one account but not all of my accounts this way.

-- Henry D., Bradford, Pa.

DEAR HELOISE: Some days I believe I live in the snail capital of America. A neighbor gave me a hint that has been very useful. I take an old pie plate and bury it in the ground, up to the rim. Then I pour beer into the pie plate. Since the rim is level with the ground it's easy for snails to crawl in and they die. I had seven dead snails in a pie plate this morning, so I know it works.

-- Cassie V, San Antonio

DEAR HELOISE: We bought our home in January and had no idea pill bugs were so abundant. Our next-door neighbors told us to mix up a concoction of 4 cups of water, 5 tablespoons of dishwashing soap and half a can of beer and put it in a spray bottle or a sprayer attached to our hose and start spraying places where we found pill bugs. Sure enough, it worked. I think we killed a few slugs while we were at it.

-- Mike and Lori N., Helotes, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: Here are words to live by:

.

Eyesight

My face in the mirror

Isn't wrinkled or drawn.

My house isn't dirty

The cobwebs are gone.

My garden looks lovely

And so does the lawn.

I think I might never

Put my glasses back on.

-- Anonymous

DEAR HELOISE: How many times have we been putting fitted sheets on the bed and don't know which end goes at the top or bottom. I decided to mark an "X" in a marker at the top, and now I just have to look for the mark.

-- Rita H., Leavittsburg, Ohio

DEAR READER: The care label on all sheets usually goes at the bottom. So now you won't have to mark your bottom sheets anymore.

DEAR HELOISE: Over the summer months, people like to have outdoor parties, barbecues, a day at the beach or the park, and with that comes alcohol consumption. Please warn your readers that "buzz driving," with even a small amount of alcohol in your system, can get you a DUI. Please drink wisely, and if you are drinking, appoint a driver who is not consuming alcohol. Your life could depend on it.

-- A.J., Denver

