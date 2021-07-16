Happy birthday (July 16): Your sense of fun is strong, and you'll agree to adventures you'd not have thought of if it weren't for your growing circle of friends. You'll be paid handsomely to take on responsibilities, but the money will turn out to be the least valuable aspect to the experience.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Even though you sometimes resist authority, you also respect anything and anyone who can teach you. You'll drop all resistance to road signs, guides and instructions. Life is made easier by following directions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your powers of observation are so dialed in that you're verging on the telepathic. Hearing what other people are thinking is not the hard part. The hard part is verifying your correctness in the matter.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Boring the audience is a terrible sin in entertainment and the norm of polite society. You'll liven things up with charm and snappiness as you tolerate the long-windedness of others.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Those who point out another person's faults are implying that they have fewer faults of their own, which is hardly ever the case, and even if it were, bringing attention to it is a big red flag-size fault.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): With multilevel awareness, you'll pick up on minute expressions of interest and make split-second decisions about whether to continue the entertainment, holding and leveraging the attention, or to dodge, hide from or redirect it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): As one who is used to a particular rhythm of external assurances, your ego is scared to step into environments where reception will be uncertain. Superstar move: Challenge yourself to care less about them and more about your purpose.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You can trust in your deeper knowing, even when it has yet to emerge to top layers of consciousness. You have goals that even you do not know about. Your being vibrates with an agenda you've only started to understand.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Changing yourself is challenging enough. Changing someone else is not only difficult but possibly futile. Even in the unlikely event that it works, your imposed change would be temporary and invite a backlash. Live and let live.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sleep, sunshine, the positive influence of optimistic friends and media ... it's obvious what's good for you, and the one who inspires you to actually partake in good things is great indeed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Creativity is at a high. Keep striving to turn your inspiration and emotion into something concrete. People will like and resonate with the products of your expression.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll set up rules, systems and rewards aimed at building mental patterns. If anyone is going to change your mind, you want it to be you and not some tricky technology employed by a corporation to seduce and control you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It is in your nature to extend whatever care is needed, and the more you notice the need, the more need there is to be noticed. Just be sure to care for yourself first and foremost.

LIBRA LUNAR VIBES: BALANCING THE UNKNOWN

“Too much planning implies that you’ve got it all under control. That’s boring, unrealistic and dangerous” — Twyla Tharp. The Libra lunar influence, which is all about balancing life’s surprises, has this to add: What gives an endeavor vibrancy can never be planned because it is unpredictability itself. The unknown is the lifeblood of existence.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: You offer an ephemeral gift, one that delights and inspires.

You offer an ephemeral gift, one that delights and inspires. TAURUS: It’s better to get a fast “no” than to waste your time chasing a “maybe” that eventually ends up being a “no.”

It’s better to get a fast “no” than to waste your time chasing a “maybe” that eventually ends up being a “no.” GEMINI: Trust in your attractive powers, and leave room for the energy of attraction to fill in the blanks.

Trust in your attractive powers, and leave room for the energy of attraction to fill in the blanks. CANCER: It’s not the end-result but the ambition behind it that touches your heart.

It’s not the end-result but the ambition behind it that touches your heart. LEO: The time you spend following your curiosity will be the best investment of the weekend and will lead to excellent conversations and connections.

The time you spend following your curiosity will be the best investment of the weekend and will lead to excellent conversations and connections. VIRGO: Things begin best when no one is worried how they’ll end.

Things begin best when no one is worried how they’ll end. LIBRA: The pre-thought you put into socializing is absolutely what makes things go so well.

The pre-thought you put into socializing is absolutely what makes things go so well. SCORPIO: Your target is sophisticated, covering many measures, involving a great number of details.

Your target is sophisticated, covering many measures, involving a great number of details. SAGITTARIUS: You’ll know a lie by how long it takes to tell it.

You’ll know a lie by how long it takes to tell it. CAPRICORN: Lose your fear of losing, and love because of a happy flow.

Lose your fear of losing, and love because of a happy flow. AQUARIUS: You are wise to give your initial response more credence than the rational analysis that follows it.

You are wise to give your initial response more credence than the rational analysis that follows it. PISCES: Pretending to be someone different? There’s something wonky about the fit, but like a good pair of leather shoes, things could stretch to a comfortable place with wear.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

The first moments of the Scorpio and Cancer relationship bring instant sympatico, as their connection feels as ancient as the arthropods representing them (The scorpion and the crab belong to a phylum that’s been knocking around the planet for roughly 500 million years!) This couple is as attractive, exciting and volatile as the deep blue sea. This weekend brings smooth sailing.