JPs pass resolution designating Washington County as 'pro life'

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Washington County Quorum Court passed a non-binding resolution designating the jurisdiction a "pro life county" on Thursday night, rejecting proposed amendments to spend available federal funds to promote health.

"What problem does this resolution solve?" Justice of the Peace Shawndra Washington of Fayetteville asked. "I cannot find one thing or problem this resolution in this form would solve." Her motion to table the resolution until something more substantive could be drafted failed.

The resolution states, in part, "Washington County, Arkansas, declares itself to be a Pro Life County, committed to the protection of all lives, including the lives of the unborn." Resolutions, unlike county ordinances, have no legal effect but are statements of policy. The measure passed in 10-4.

There are no clinics offering abortion services in Washington County or any neighboring county, according to medical professionals contacted before Thursday night's meeting. Those professionals, who declined being named, also said the closest available clinics offering abortions are in Tulsa and Little Rock. The Tulsa Women's Clinic is the closest, according to maps, at 109 miles by road from the Washington County Courthouse and more than 80 miles from Washington County's extreme western border.

But there are groups and organizations in the county who support mothers who take their pregnancies to term and those should be encouraged, said resolution sponsor Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 in northeast Washington County. The passage of the resolution would encourage more such organizations to come, he said.

"Even if you can morally reconcile the murder of an unborn baby -- I can't, but if you can -- that should be the last alternative," Deakins said in support of the resolution.

Opponents of the resolution said the measure does nothing to assist any child born in the county or their mothers, who face a difficult decision on whether to continue a pregnancy.

"I think the woman out there making that decision does not want any of our input," said Justice of the Peace Eva Madison of Fayetteville.

"This resolution is not a pro-life but pro-birth, to make you have that baby and then you're on your own," Madison said. Meanwhile, "14 people in Washington County have died this month of covid" while the county spends none of its available federal money to promote vaccinations, she said.

Legally, counties are subdivisions of the state government under the Arkansas Constitution. A state constitutional amendment requires the state to do whatever it can to protect life beginning at conception.

Amendment 68 of that state constitution specifies: "The policy of Arkansas is to protect the life of every unborn child from conception until birth, to the extent permitted by the Federal Constitution." The amendment is cited in the county's resolution. Voters statewide passed the amendment in 1988, more than 32 years ago.

Justice of the Peace Suki Highers of Fayetteville called Deakins' resolution "political theater, a feather in the cap of those who want a higher office than the one they're sitting in."

Justice of the Peace Evelyn Stafford of Fayetteville offered an amendment calling for the Quorum Court to spend available federal covid assistance money for food, vaccine and housing assistance. Such spending would improve the finances of pregnant county residents who cannot afford to carry through their pregnancies, she argued. The amendment failed.

Spectators filled every chair at Thursday's Quorum Court meeting, making up a crowd of at least 60. The half-hour of public comments was divided equally between supporters and opponents of the measure. Spectators holding up green cards of approval for comments by resolution critics, though, showed that among those present, opponents outnumbered supporters in the audience.

"Abortion is already difficult to access in the state of Arkansas," opponent Angela Williams said in her comments. "There is only one clinic in the state. This resolution is addressing a problem that doesn't exist."

Nicole Johnson of Springdale, a supporter of Loving Choices parenthood advocacy group, told the justices of the peace that she had never met a woman who regretted allowing the adoption of her child but has counseled many who, "through tears," spoke of remorse for having had abortions.

Anne Britton of Fayetteville, a psychiatric care professional, said she had never had one client who regretted adoption or keeping a child but has had "many" calls from women contemplating suicide after an abortion.

Deakins amended the resolution to take out a reference to a Bible verse in it, saying he had been advised that including the verse left the resolution more vulnerable if challenged in court.

Members of the audience express their opposition with red cards Thursday July 15, 2021 at the Washington County Quorum Court meeting. A resolution before the court declared Washington County a "pro-life" county. Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 in northeast Washington County, sponsored the resolution. Under Arkansas law, a resolution adopted by the Quorum Court isn't a law, only a statement of policy, and doesn't have any effect under the law.

Brandy Molloy of West Fork (left) visits with Sonia Gutierrez, of Fayetteville, Thursday July 15, 2021 before the Washington County Quorum Court meeting. Around sixty people attended who were against a resolution declaring Washington County a "pro-life" county. Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 in northeast Washington County, sponsored the resolution. Under Arkansas law, a resolution adopted by the Quorum Court isn't a law, only a statement of policy, and doesn't have any effect under the law.