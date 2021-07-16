July 16, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are some of this week's top stories from the Democrat-Gazette.

Fauci links the state's coronavirus spike to its low vaccination rate

A disproportionate number of Arkansans are sick with covid-19 because a disproportionate number of Arkansans have declined to get vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

"These types of things are entirely predictable," said Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser and the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci took questions from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, some of which were submitted to the newspaper by readers, Thursday morning via videoconference.

State ACT Aspire test scores are down after two disrupted school years

Student achievement on the state-required ACT Aspire exams fell in all grades and subjects in spring 2021 compared with the results in spring 2019, the previous time the tests were given, Arkansas education leaders said Wednesday.

The test results come after the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the March 2020 closure of all Arkansas public schools to on-site instruction and in the cancellation of the 2020 Aspire test.

"The results are not surprising and reflect a learning loss that was expected not only here in Arkansas but around the country," Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said in a statement.

Former UA football player Bequette joins the race for Boozman's Senate seat

Former Arkansas Razorback football standout, Army veteran and Little Rock resident Jake Bequette said Monday that he will challenge U.S. Sen. John Boozman in the state's 2022 Republican primary.

Speaking to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the former New England Patriot highlighted his support for former President Donald Trump, questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and condemned acts of violence after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders raises $4.2M during Q2 for campaign

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders raised $4.2 million last quarter to increase her total fundraising haul to $9.1 million, Sanders reported Thursday.

The other Republican gubernatorial candidate, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, reported raising more than $215,000 in contributions in the second quarter of 2021 to increase her total contributions to $1.4 million.

Lost dog returns home after 10 years

On April 9, 2011, a miniature schnauzer named Razzle wandered into the Arkansas wilderness for an adventure only known to him until this spring, when he was picked up by an animal control officer in a California trailer park.

The next days were a whirlwind journey worthy of a traveler such as the 16-year-old Razzle.

The now blind, arthritic dog with dementia will spend the final leg of his life back in the Natural State with the family who once raised him.