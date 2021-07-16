Homicide reported outside Little Rock restaurant

Little Rock police are investigating a homicide outside of a business in Southwest Little Rock after a shooting on Friday evening, according to a Police Department spokesman.

Officers responded Friday to the shooting call outside Dave & Buster's on 10900 Bass Pro Parkway northwest of the Interstate 30/Interstate 430 interchange. One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The victim was later pronounced deceased, according to Edwards.

More information will be released over the course of the investigation, police said.