LIVE! in NWA: Mary Gauthier at Roots; Music at Momentary

Award-winning singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier visits Fayetteville Sunday in support of her most important work to date, "Rifles & Rosary Beads," as well as her upcoming book, "Saved By A Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting," which was released July 6. Gauthier is part of the summer lineup for the ROOTS HQ on the Avenue series at the Fayetteville Roots headquarters, 1 E. Mountain St.

Tickets start at $30 for standing room and $60 for a two-top table. fayettevilleroots.org.

ELSEWHERE

• The Accidentals will perform at 7:30 p.m. today for Live on the Green; and Mike Day and Shaun Munday will perform at 4:30 p.m. Sunday for Courtyard Sessions at the Arvest Bank Courtyard at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville Free. themomentary.org.

• Mr. Sipp performs with guest Brick Fields at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges, 600 Museum Way. in Bentonville. Tickets are $12 ($10/members). 418-5700, crystalbridges.org.

• The Bel Airs ($8) will perform at 6 p.m. and Swade Diablos will perform at 7 p.m. for Happy Hour today; City Boyz ($10) performs at 9 p.m. today; and Cadillac Jackson and The Juice ($10) perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Nikola Radan from the University of Arkansas will present Ozark Ballads at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• Beer & Hymns returns at 5 p.m. Sunday, with a Stars & Stripes event at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road in Springdale. Free. 361-8700, facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

