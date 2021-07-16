LR tech park's expansion off for now

The Little Rock Technology Park has suspended plans for a $26 million expansion while it pursues cheaper options that don't involve new construction.

The park leadership in February 2019 unveiled plans to build a five-story, 85,000-square-foot building on a vacant lot on the north side of the first-phase building on Main Street between Capitol Avenue and Fourth Street.

The financing wasn't in place. And that was before the coronavirus pandemic. The tech park has been closed to the public during the pandemic although tenant employees continue to work in the space.

The tech park is scheduled to reopen to the public on Monday to coincide with the scheduled soft opening of its new coffee shop, The Paranoid Android.

"For now, it's not in the foreseeable future," Brent Birch, the park's executive director, said of the $26 million expansion. "I won't say it will never happen, but I think we have some other opportunities with vacant space in the area to possibly take advantage of, including Five Main Place, which we already own.

The 48,000-square-foot space is under lease by the Arkansas Department of Higher Education.

"That lease is coming up," Birch said. "It expires in January, anyway, but we've not had discussions yet whether they would extend that lease for a longer time period, a short time period or any of that.

"But we've had some talks lately. It sounds like they have plans to move closer to the Capitol, which would free that space up for us to go in and renovate.

A representative of the Higher Education Department didn't immediately respond to an email Thursday afternoon.

Another option is the old Main Street Mall, which is across Capitol Avenue from the tech park.

"We had taken a look at that," Birch said. "It's mostly vacant because most of those state agencies have moved to the Riverdale area. It being across the street, we looked at that as a potential space to move in to, not knowing whether we would lease it from the state, buy it from the state, any of that. We didn't get that far down the road."

The tech park architect provided an estimated renovation cost of $20 million, but the work could be divided into stages over time.

"As you know, that's a huge building," Birch said. "It takes up a whole half block. We probably would've looked at trying to renovate part of it, then maybe mothballing parts of it and finishing it out as we needed and as we grew because that building could take the place of several phases."

Jay Chesshir, as president and chief executive officer of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, has a seat on the tech park board.

He noted that the properties that are available today weren't available when the expansion project was conceived more than two years ago.

"It's not a scaling back discussion we're currently engaged in," Chesshir said. "It's a best use of resources."

If the state does vacate the Five Main Place property, for instance, it is only prudent for the tech park to consider taking it over, he said.

"Renovating that space, which is already connected with parking, elevator access -- it's part of the building -- would make more sense fiscally to invest in as opposed to a new facility at this moment in time," Chesshir said. "We're just looking at that option if in fact that is what the state decides to do."

The state's decision on the Main Street Mall also would dictate what the tech park could decide to do, he added.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the park, a 38,000-square-foot complex that opened four years ago, is expected to reach full capacity later this year, according to Birch.

The city promised the park $22 million of the proceeds from a 2011 sales tax to help pay for capital costs.

The expected tax proceeds enabled the park to borrow the money to pay for the first phase of the park, designed to be a Silicon Valley-like incubator for high-tech startup companies. A loan that is being repaid with sales-tax money is scheduled to be paid off by year's end, according to Birch.