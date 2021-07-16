Man arrested in connection with Fort Smith fatal shooting

FORT SMITH -- A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide July 9.

The Police Department obtained an arrest warrant Thursday for Branford Lewis, 33, in the shooting death of Herbert Brown Jr., 40, according to a department news release. Lewis is facing charges of first degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested Saturday on unrelated charges.

Police found Brown dead in the driver's seat of a parked car that was still running after answering to a welfare check at Phoenix Village Apartments at 923 Raleigh St. on the morning of July 9. Brown had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing, the release states. Those with information about this case are asked to contact the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.