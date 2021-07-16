MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Travs walk past NWA Naturals

The Arkansas Travelers accepted the gifts from their courteous host on Thursday night.

All four of Arkansas' runs came off walks in a 4-3 victory over Northwest Arkansas before 2,255 at Arvest Ballpark.

The Travelers' victory evened the season series at 7-7. The Travelers (34-28) and Naturals (32-29) play three more games this weekend in Springdale.

With two outs in the ninth, David Masters' line-drive single fell in front of diving left fielder Brewer Hicklen to score Carter Bins for the decisive run. Bins had walked for the third time in the game and stole second.

With two outs in the seventh inning, Connor Kopach lined a single to right to score Jake Scheiner and Bins for a 3-2 lead. Scheiner and Bins reached on consecutive walks to lead off the inning. Keegan McGovern struck out, and Masters grounded weakly to third but moved the runners into scoring position before Kopach delivered.

The Travs also scored their first run after consecutive walks by Bins and McGovern with one out in the fifth for a 1-1 tie on a single by Masters. That run answered M.J. Melendez's home run onto the berm next to the right-field bullpen for the Naturals in the fourth inning.

"We tell our guys all the time the most important thing is to dominate the zone," Travelers Manager Collin Cowgill said. "When we do that we normally do a pretty job of scoring runs and winning baseball games.

"Our times spent on the bases were worth it. We ran the bases well and stole some bases. We won some at-bats to put us in that position."

The final three runs by the Travs were on two-out hits.

"That's something we've been lacking a little bit all year is timely hitting," Cowgill said. "It was nice to see some of our guys come through. Kopach and Masters had two of the big hits for us. It was the difference against a really good team and a really good lineup."

The Travs needed just five hits to score four runs. They also walked six times.

"That hurt us tonight," Naturals Manager Scott Thorman said.

Michael Stryffeller closed out the win for the Travs, including a key pop foul out by Naturals' slugger Bobby Witt Jr. with one out and one on. Stryffeller, fellow relievers Collin Kober and Ray Kerr and starter Matt Brash retired Witt Jr. on two flyouts, a pair of strikeouts and the foul out. He had homered in the two previous games.

"Bobby Witt is special," Cowgill said. "He's developing into one of my favorite players to watch in the whole league. Anytime we get Bobby Witt to go 0 for 5, we've got a chance. That's tough to do."

The loss overshadowed Hicklen's inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning for the Naturals that tied the score at 3-3. He hit a towering fly ball that caromed off the wall in left-center as the two outfielders converged. Hicklen slid home well ahead of the throw.

"As soon as it kicked off the wall, with Brewer running, he's got great speed and runs hard all the time, and it got that much distance from the outfielders and we were facing a pretty good pitcher so it was worth taking the chance," Thorman said. "He ran hard the whole way and had it fairly easily as far as inside the parkers. It was good head's up running by Brewer."