• An 18-year-old is about to become the youngest person in space, rocketing away with an aviation pioneer who will become the oldest at age 82. Blue Origin announced Thursday that instead of a $28 million auction winner launching with founder Jeff Bezos on Tuesday, Dutch runner-up Oliver Daemen will be on board. The company said he'll be the first paying customer, but did not disclose the price of his ticket. "I am super excited to experience zero-g and see the world from above," Daemen said in a video posted by Dutch broadcaster RTL. Also soaring on Blue Origin's first launch with passengers: Bezos' brother and Wally Funk, one of 13 female pilots who went through the same studies in the early 1960s as NASA's Mercury 7 astronauts did, but were rejected for being women. The four will blast off from west Texas atop a New Shepard rocket for a 10-minute flight. According to Blue Origin, Daemen took a year off after graduating from high school last year to obtain his private pilot's license. He'll attend the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands in September. His father is Joes Daemen, founder and CEO of Somerset Capital Partners, a private equity firm in Oisterwijk, Netherlands. Father and son are already in the U.S. preparing for the launch, according to a company representative. Blue Origin said the yet-to-be-identified winner of the charity auction is stepping aside because of a scheduling conflict and will catch a future flight. The Amazon founder will become the second person to ride his own rocket into space, following Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson by nine days.

• More than 25 years after its original publication, former President Barack Obama's memoir "Dreams from My Father" will be released in a young adult edition. Obama had yet to hold any political office when "Dreams from My Father" was released in 1995. His account of his early years reached a vast audience after he ran for president in 2008 and is widely considered one of the best books ever written by a politician. "Dreams from My Father" has sold more than 7 million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 40 languages. The young readers edition, announced Wednesday by Random House Children's Books, comes out Oct. 5 and will feature a new introduction by the former president. "The young man you meet in these pages is flawed and full of yearning, asking questions of himself and the world around him, learning as he goes," Obama writes. "I know now, of course, that this was just the beginning for him. If you're lucky, life provides you with a good long arc." Obama's wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, released a young readers edition of her memoir "Becoming" earlier this year.