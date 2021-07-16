Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Braves trade for Pederson

The Atlanta Braves acquired Joc Pederson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, bolstering their outfield after losing Ronald Acuna Jr. to a season-ending knee injury. Atlanta sent minor-league first baseman Bryce Ball to Chicago for Pederson, who is batting .230 with 11 home runs and 39 RBI in 73 games. The 29-year-old Pederson spent his first seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before signing with the Cubs in free agency in February. Pederson could be in the lineup when the Braves return to the field Friday night against Tampa Bay. Atlanta assumes the $1,935,484 remaining of Pederson's $4.5 million salary. The deal includes a $10 million mutual option with a $2.5 million buyout.

Santiago's suspension upheld

The 10-game suspension for Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago for violating baseball's sticky substance rules was upheld Thursday by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr. Santiago will start serving the suspension today, when the Mariners open their post-All-Star break schedule at the Los Angeles Angels. Santiago was suspended by Michael Hill, the former Miami Marlins general manager who is Major League Baseball's senior vice president for on-field operations, on June 30, two days after the 33-year-old left-hander became the first player suspended under MLB's crackdown on unauthorized sticky substances. Santiago also was fined. McHale heard the appeal on July 8 in Seattle. Santiago is in his 10th major-league season, his first with the Mariners. His suspension is with pay. Santiago started this season at Class AAA Tacoma and made his big-league season debut with the Mariners on June 1. He is 1-1 with a 3.33 ERA in 12 games. Seattle is not allowed to fill Santiago's spot on its 26-man roster roster during the suspension and will play a man short while the penalty is served.

CYCLING

Pogacar wins mountain stage

Tadej Pogacar won the final mountain stage of the Tour de France on Thursday to cement his grip on the race. The short trek in the Pyrenees featured a daunting combination of the Col du Tourmalet and the final sharp climb to the Luz-Ardiden ski resort, two classics of the Tour. Pogacar's main rivals did not take advantage of the brutal course. The defending champion surged away from a reduced group of four riders in the last kilometer. After Enric Mas attacked, Pogacar countered the move and dropped Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz to claim a third stage win this year. Barring an accident, Pogacar, 22, should be crowned Tour champion for the second consecutive year when the race ends in Paris on Sunday.

GOLF

Lingmerth tied for 2nd

David Lingmerth (University of Arkansas) shot a 7-under 65 Thursday and is one of 12 golfers tied for second place, one shot behind Brian Stuard in the suspended first round of the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky. Play was suspended twice in the afternoon because of rain and lightning, with 30 players unable to finish before dark. After dropping a stroke on the par-4 18th to finish his opening nine, Stuard birdied five of the next six holes in the morning round at Keene Trace. Other golfers one shot back include Luke List, Joseph Bramlett, Ryan Armour, Scott Harrington, J.T. Poston, Vaughn Taylor and Taylor Pendrith. Austin Cook (Jonesboro/Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 69 on Thursday. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia/Henderson State) shot a 1-over 73, and John Daly (Dardanelle/Razorbacks) had two double bogeys to finish with a 4-over 76.

Sisters shoot 59

Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn shot an 11-under 59 in best-ball play Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Mich. The Jutanugarns had a 14-under 126 total at rainy Midland Country Club after opening with a 67 on Wednesday in alternate-shot play. They will play alternate shot today and close with best ball Saturday. Fellow Thai player Pajaree Anannarukarn and India's Aditi Ashok were second after a 63. Anannarukarn eagled the par-4 12th. Mi Jung Hur and Jeongeun Lee6 shot a 62 to join Wichanee Meechai and Pavarisa Yoktuan (63) at 11 under. Defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura had their second straight 65 to join Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid (64) at 10 under. Former Arkansas Razorbacks Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi shot a 5-under 65 Thursday and are tied with five other teams at 6-under 134. Former Razorbacks Gaby Lopez and Alana Uriell missed the cut. Uriell and Haley Moore shot a 6-under 64 Thursday, but could not overcome an opening round 4-over 74 and finished at 2-under 138. Lopez and teammate Luna Sobron Galmes shot a 3-under 67 Thursday to finish with a 1-under 139 total.

Three share Korn Ferry lead

T.J. Vogel, Charlie Wi and John VanDerLaan each fired a 7-under 64 in the morning wave to lead during the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill. The round was suspended at 3:29 p.m. Central with the full afternoon wave yet to finish, including Matt Atkins (Henderson State) and Taylor Moore (University of Arkansas), before later being called for the remainder of the day. Vogel birdied his first four holes (Nos. 10-13) and added a late eagle at the par-5 sixth to post the clubhouse lead. Wi, 49, enjoyed his lowest round since the second round of the 2017 Barbasol Championship (also a 64). Wi began his round with five consecutive pars but birdied nine of his final 13 holes -- offset by two bogeys -- to reach 7 under. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 4-under 67 that included five birdies and a bogey. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) also completed his first round, shooting a 2-under 69 that included five birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.