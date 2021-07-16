100 years ago

July 16, 1921

HARRISBURG -- Announcement by the Arkansas Railroad Commission that an order has been issued requiring the Missouri Pacific Railroad Company to build a new passenger depot at Harrisburg has caused much rejoicing here. Within the past three years, buildings and improvements in the town have aggregated an expenditure of $793,800. The depot now in use has been inadequate for many years. The building was erected in 1882.

50 years ago

July 16, 1971

• The state Racing Commission voted Thursday to revoke Southland Racing Corporation's franchise if Emprise, Inc. of Buffalo, N.Y., has not divested itself of at least 36.6 per cent of Southland's stock by January 14, 1972. Emprise owns 46.6 per cent of the stock in Southland, which has operated a greyhound track at West Memphis since 1955.

25 years ago

July 16, 1996

• Gov. Jim Guy Tucker stunned and angered the Arkansas Legislature when he refused to resign Monday. "There's no justice left," said Sen. Bill Walters, R-Greenwood. "Any justice taken will have to happen at the polls." The anger turned to relief later in the day when Tucker, after pleas from Democratic Party leaders, withdrew his refusal to leave office. Tucker found scant support from his fellow Democrats, who reportedly feared that his refusal to leave office would anger voters so much they would take it out on Democrats in November's general election. On May 28, after he was convicted of felony mail fraud and conspiracy charges in a Whitewater-related trial, Tucker announced that he would resign by July 15. Tucker stunned legislators Monday at 2 p.m. with a last-minute change of heart.

10 years ago

July 16, 2011

• George Wylie Thompson, the 65-year-old Cabot bookmaker whose gambling activities prompted a federal investigation that brought down two North Little Rock aldermen, was sentenced Friday to 81/2 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Bill Wilson ordered Thompson to serve the sentence consecutively to a 10-year term imposed March 31 by another judge in a drug case that also grew from the gambling investigation. Thompson, a former karate instructor known as "Karate George," next faces a trial in Boston in a racketeering case involving members of the Mafia.