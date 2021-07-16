Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning July 16

• NEW MORNING STAR MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1026 Missouri St., will host revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 21-23. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Glenn Barnes Sr., pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

• THE MULTI-DISTRICT CONGRESS OF CHRISTIAN EDUCATION will give away school supplies from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Saracen Landing at Pine Bluff and at 10 a.m. July 31 at 605 N. Buerkle St. at Stuttgart. Items will be given away while supplies last.

• THE HEARTS OF STAR CITY will be celebrate their 13th anniversary beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday on the Star City Square (Confederate Memorial Park.) Many guest groups will sing and vendors will be present. At 5 p.m. Sunday, the celebration will be held at the Westside Missionary Baptist Church at Star City and featured guests will include Amelia and The Magee Sisters, Heavenly Messengers, Anthony Coleman and Revived. All are invited and masks must be worn.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host a free covid-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, in the fellowship hall. Jefferson Regional Medical Center staff will provide the Pfizer vaccine to people 12 years old and older. People don't need to make appointments and can come anytime during the clinic. Refreshments will be served. The clinic is open to the public, according to the pastor, Apostle Patrick Lockett.

• BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will dedicate its community garden in honor of Deacon Thomas F. Vaughns who turned 101 years old July 12. The dedication will be held at noon Sunday at 1811 W. Pullen Ave. (across the street from the church). The purpose of the garden is to provide fresh vegetables to supplement the diets of the church members and the community. Vaughns, a former horticulture specialist for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a member of the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II, was inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame in March 2020.

• KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will hold virtual Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 19-23. The theme is "Get on Board -- Cruising with God's Family" based on Ephesians 1:5. All sessions will be held virtually with access as follows: Adult Men -- Conference Call number (602) 580 - 9224; Access Code: 3322702; Adult Women -- Conference Call number (602) 580 - 9535; Access Code: 8799999; Youth (via Zoom) - Meeting ID: 244 122 5250 and Passcode: 5zrKmN.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host the Rev. Clarence Giles as the guest speaker for its fourth Sunday Services at 11 a.m. July 25. The community is invited to attend in-person services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. The church is still practicing health safety guidelines and wearing masks. Hand sanitizer stations are located near the entrances and the ushers will provide masks to people who need them.

• THE PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES CHURCH SINGLES MINISTRY will host a fundraiser from 7-11 a.m. July 24 on the parking lot of WOW Wallace Flowers and Gifts, 2203 E. Harding Ave. The rummage sale was originally scheduled for July 17. The fundraiser will include new and gently used items such as clothes, shoes, home decor and household goods.

