1 arrested in Jonesboro shooting, police say; victim flown to Memphis for treatment

Jonesboro police on Friday said a 36-year-old man was arrested after an early-morning shooting left another man injured.

Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. to the 2500 block of Middlefield Drive for a shots fired call, according to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered blood and shell casings in the driveway, police said.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Jerome Lemont Dale, was found in a personal vehicle at the intersection of Caraway Road and Highland Drive with a gunshot wound in his chest, according to a police report. Authorities said the Jonesboro man was flown to Memphis for treatment.

Kenyatae Jermond Chism, 36, of Jonesboro was arrested and faces a first-degree battery charge, according to the report. He remained in the Craighead County jail late Friday morning, according to an online inmate roster.

The investigation is ongoing.