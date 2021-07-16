Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

1 arrested in Jonesboro shooting, police say; victim flown to Memphis for treatment

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:14 a.m.
Kenyatae Jermond Chism (Craighead County jail)

Jonesboro police on Friday said a 36-year-old man was arrested after an early-morning shooting left another man injured.

Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. to the 2500 block of Middlefield Drive for a shots fired call, according to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered blood and shell casings in the driveway, police said.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Jerome Lemont Dale, was found in a personal vehicle at the intersection of Caraway Road and Highland Drive with a gunshot wound in his chest, according to a police report. Authorities said the Jonesboro man was flown to Memphis for treatment.

Kenyatae Jermond Chism, 36, of Jonesboro was arrested and faces a first-degree battery charge, according to the report. He remained in the Craighead County jail late Friday morning, according to an online inmate roster.

The investigation is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT