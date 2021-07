Professional tennis results

ATP World Tour

Hall of Fame Open

At International Tennis Hall of Fame

Newport, R.I.

Purse: $466,870

Surface: Grass

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Alexander Bublik (1), Kazakhstan, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-4.

Kevin Anderson (8), South Africa, def. Jack Sock, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Joao Sousa, Portugal, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama and Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Hunter Reese, United States, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (12).

Hamburg European Open

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: €1,030,900

Surface: Red clay

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Dusan Lajovic (5), Serbia, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

Pablo Carreno Busta (2), Spain, def. Carlos Taberner, Spain, 7-5, 6-3.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (4), Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Benoit Paire (8), France, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 7-5, 7-6 (8).

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-4.

Jamie Cerretani, United States, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, def. Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (2), Germany, def. Filip Krajinovic and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, walkover.

Swedish Open

At Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad, Sweden

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, def. Emil Ruusuvuori (8), Finland, 6-2, 6-4.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Casper Ruud (1), Norway, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, 6-0, 6-2.

Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-2, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Andre Begemann, Germany, and Albano Olivetti, France, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Andrea Vavassori (1), Italy, 3-6, 6-4, 10-3.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Fabrice Martin (3), France, def. Markus Eriksson and Filip Bergevi, Sweden, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Andre Goransson (2), Sweden, 6-2, 6-2.

WTA TOUR

Prague Ope

At TK Sparta Praha, Prague

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Greet Minnen (9), Belgium, def. Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Storm Sanders, Australia, def. Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, Spain, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Xinyu Wang, China, def. En Shuo Liang, Taiwan, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Barbora Krejcikova (2), Czech Republic, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, and Viktoria Kuzmova (1), Slovakia, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, and Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Tara Moore, Britain, and Emina Bektas, United States, def. Conny Perrin, Switzerland, and Rosalie Van Der Hoek (4), Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 3-1, ret.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Storm Sanders (2), Australia, def. Samantha Murray Sharan and Naiktha Bains, Britain, 6-1, 6-0.

Hungarian Grand Prix

At Europe Tennis Center

Budapest, Hungary

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Danielle Collins (2), United States, def. Reka Luca Jani, Hungary, 7-5, 6-0.

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Bernarda Pera (3), United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Dalma Galfi, Hungary, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-2, 7-5.

Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (6), Belarus, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Amina Anshba, Russia, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czech Republic, def. Ivana Jorovic and Olga Danilovic, Serbia, walkover.

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, and Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, def. Reka Luca Jani and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, walkover.

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Dalma Galfi and Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-2, 7-5.