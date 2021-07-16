Rogers Police nab man in bike sting

ROGERS -- Police used bait bikes to entice would-be thieves after the city began experiencing an increase in thefts of expensive bicycles.

Noah Yingst, 22, of Centerton was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft of property, breaking or entering and possession of a controlled substance. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges.

Police arrested Yingst after detectives witnessed him trying to steal two bicycles, according to court documents.

Police conducted an undercover operation Tuesday at 4501 W. Walnut St. after receiving reports of numerous high-dollar bicycle thefts in the last three months, according to a probable cause affidavit. The estimated total value of the bicycles stolen during the three months is $50,000, according to the affidavit.

Detectives used two bicycles – a Kona mountain bike and Giant Fathom E-mountain bike -- that belong to the department, according to the affidavit. The Kona is valued at $1,199, while the Giant Fathom is worth $2,750, according to court documents.

The bicycles were secured with a cable and padlock in the bed of a pickup, according to the affidavit. Police parked the pickup on Walnut Street.

Detectives Rick Yager and Dustin Wiens saw a man later identified as Yingst attempt to cut the cable with a set of bolt cutters, according to the affidavit.

The detectives found a syringe with suspected methamphetamine in his pocket when he was arrested, according to the affidavit.