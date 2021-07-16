BASKETBALL

Hogs' Hall of Fame Classic schedule set

Matchups were finalized Thursday for the Hall of Fame Classic, which the University of Arkansas men's team will participate in Nov. 22-23 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Arkansas will take on Kansas State at 8 p.m. Central on Nov. 22 in a game that will be televised on ESPN2. It's the second game of the day after Cincinnati vs. Illinois at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The winners of the two games will play each other at 8:30 p.m. Central on Nov. 23, which will be shown on ESPN2. ESPNEWS will show the consolation game, which begins at 6 p.m.

Young elevated to full-time assistant

The Arkansas State University men's basketball team has elevated graduate assistant Ian Young to full-time assistant coach, the program announced Thursday.

Young, who joined the Red Wolves in 2019, has spent the past two seasons at ASU assisting in scouting, video analysis and game preparation as a member of Coach Mike Balado's staff. Prior to arriving in Jonesboro, Young served as associate head coach at Apopka (Fla.) High School.

He began his college playing career at Des Moines Area Community College (2001-03) and later earned All-SEC honors as a point guard at Auburn, where he played from 2003-05. He carved out a 13-year professional playing career that spanned 20 countries.

He fills a spot on the ASU coaching staff left vacant by Rick Cabrera, who left the program earlier this offseason to serve as head coach at Tallahassee Community College.

-- Eli Lederman

BASEBALL

Travs OF to play in Olympics

After helping the Dominican Republic qualify for the Olympics, Travelers outfielder Julio Rodriguez is officially headed to Tokyo as his home country looks to earn its first team-sport medal.

Rodriguez, who is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect by Baseball America and No. 5 by MLB.com, will likely start in right field after playing his usual spot during the Dominican's June qualifers. He'll be joined in the outfield by former MLB players Jose Bautista, Melky Cabrera and Emilio Bonifacio.

Entering Thursday night's game at Northwest Arkansas, Rodriguez has hit .262 with 14 strikeouts in 52 plate appearances since his promotion to Class AA. Rodriguez picked up his second home run with the Travs on Wednesday, launching a grand slam in a 9-5 victory.

The Dominican Republic will play Japan in the Olympic baseball opener July 27 and then vs. Mexico on July 29. All six teams will advance to the knockout stages, which begin July 31, as baseball returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

Elliott wins at ASGA event

Pat Elliott won the Masters bracket with a 5 & 4 victory over Liz Hadden on Thursday at the ASGA Women's Match Play Championship at Russellville Country Club.

Also Thursday, Wanda Jett defeated Jaquie Keeney 3 & 2 in the consolation match of the Masters bracket, while Brenda Alexander won the senior consolation bracket with a 20-hole victory over Christie Mahl.

In the championship bracket, Nora Phillips -- who had a first-round bye -- defeated Niki Possage 4 & 3 and will face Sydney Staton in today's final. Staton defeated Josie Robertson 5 & 4.

Julie Oxendine advanced to the final in the senior bracket with a 4 & 3 victory over Kerry Lareau. She'll face Rosetta Parks, who was a 3 & 2 winner over Joann Winstead.

Pamela Evans will face Paula Moore in today's championship match in the Super Senior championship bracket. Evans defeated Paula Curtis 6 & 4, while Moore defeated Jody Brennan 3 & 1. In the second Super Senior bracket, Rebecca Huber will face Mimi Evans. Huber defeated Beverly Harris 3 & 2 and Evans defeated Sharon Grable 1-up.

Long slips at Southern Am

Fayetteville's Luke Long shot a 1-over 72 on Thursday and sits at 2-under 142 after the second round of the 115th Southern Amateur Championship at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

Georgia Tech's Connor Howe shot a 9-under 62 and leads the tournament with a 12-under 130 total, which is two shots better than former champion Karl Vilips of Australia and Maxwell Moldovan of Union Town, Ohio. Vilips shot a 4-under 67 Thursday, while Moldovan had a 3-under 68.

Connor Gaunt of Cabot shot a 1-under 70 but just missed the cut with an even-par 142 total. University of Arkansas golfer Julian Perico shot a 1-over 72 and missed the cut with a 3-over 145. Wil Gibson of Jonesboro also missed the cut, finishing with a 6-over 148 total after shooting a 4-over 75 on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

UCA's Lucas earns promotion

The University of Central Arkansas announced Thursday that volunteer coach Kayla Lucas has been promoted to a full-time assistant coach.

Prior to joining UCA last season, Lucas spent six seasons as head coach at Young Harris (Ga.) College, where she led the Mountain Lions to four NCAA Division II national tournaments.

ATHLETICS

Harding's Chaigneau earns GAC honor

Track and field athlete Dorian Chaigneau of Harding University was recognized Thursday as the Great American Conference's Male Athlete of the Year.

Chaigneau set school and conference records in the pole vault in his first season with the Bisons. He took first place at three meets in the indoor season, setting a school record in the first meet and bettering it twice on his way to capturing the NCAA indoor title.

In the outdoor season, Chaigneau set a program and conference record when he vaulted 14 feet, 4.66 inches at the Texas Relays in March. He qualified for the NCAA Championships with the fourth-best mark in the country and earned All-America honors in the event.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services