Study: Statins aid virus patients' chances

WASHINGTON -- The most common cholesterol-lowering drugs may improve hospitalized covid-19 patients' chances of survival and reduce their risks of progressing to more severe disease, a new study suggests.

An analysis of more than 10,000 people admitted to more than a 140 hospitals across the nation found that a class of medications called statins, together with blood pressure drugs, reduced in-hospital covid-19 death by 40% among those who took them before being admitted.

The reduced risk of death was slightly higher for those taking statins alone (46%) compared with people taking only high blood pressure medication (27%).

The same held true of covid-19 patients' odds of severe disease: Those taking only statins benefited from a 25% lower risk of developing severe disease, while those taking blood pressure medications had an 11% lower risk.

The findings applied primarily to those with high cholesterol and high blood pressure, mostly because people with such health conditions are more likely to take these medications to help treat them.

The benefits remained even after researchers accounted for other medication use, health conditions and patient demographics. Researchers say the drugs' benefits may stem from their ability to reduce inflammation in the body, which is known to cause many of the severe outcomes in covid-19 patients with serious cases.

"Early during the pandemic, there were questions as to whether certain cardiovascular medications might worsen COVID-19 infections," study lead author Dr. Lori Daniels, professor and director of the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at the University of California, San Diego Health, said in a statement.