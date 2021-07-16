Super Quiz: Fashion

In England, this fashion accessory is known as "braces."

This first lady was a fashionable icon of the early 1960s.

What jacket style is named after a U.S. president?

London-based designer Mary Quant is associated with this type of dress.

What is the flagship brand of the Ralph Lauren Corp.?

"LBD" is short for this classic evening or cocktail dress.

She designed her own famed interlocked-CC monogram.

Translate the literal meaning of "haute couture" into English.