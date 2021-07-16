Sections
Super Quiz: Fashion

Today at 1:39 a.m.

  1. In England, this fashion accessory is known as "braces."

  2. This first lady was a fashionable icon of the early 1960s.

  3. What jacket style is named after a U.S. president?

  4. London-based designer Mary Quant is associated with this type of dress.

  5. What is the flagship brand of the Ralph Lauren Corp.?

  6. "LBD" is short for this classic evening or cocktail dress.

  7. She designed her own famed interlocked-CC monogram.

  8. Translate the literal meaning of "haute couture" into English.

  9. This Italian fashion designer was shot and killed in Miami in 1997.

ANSWERS:

  1. Suspenders

  2. Jacqueline Kennedy

  3. Eisenhower jacket

  4. Miniskirt (minidress)

  5. Polo

  6. Little black dress

  7. Coco Chanel

  8. High fashion

  9. Gianni Versace

