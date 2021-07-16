The least we can do

The Biden administration says it will begin flights out of Afghanistan later this month--not for American troops, but for those in even more danger: Those Afghans who worked with American troops during the war.

American troops can at least fight back. And their families aren't in danger. Those locals who worked as interpreters or truck drivers or in any number of other jobs for the U.S. military face unspeakable dangers once the Taliban retakes the country. And let's not kid ourselves, the Taliban is well on its way to retaking the country.

But if you thought the U.S. military moved paperwork in a slow manner, try watching it work with the federal bureaucracy to boot.

A spokesman for the Defense Department said the U.S. is looking at "all options" to help thousands of Afghans get out of the country, either by moving them to bases inside the United States or possibly third countries. The effort is called Operation Allies Refuge. It's being conducted by officials from the departments of State, Defense and Homeland Security.

From the wire story in the paper: "The State Department has said about half of the approximately 18,000 applicants to the special Afghanistan visa program are at the very beginning of the process . . . ."

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued 299 special immigrant visas in March. And 356 in May.

The president bragged last week that the federal government has approved 2,500 such visas since he came into office in January.

With 18,000 allies and former U.S. contractors--and their families--trying to get out of Dodge before the Taliban finds out who and where they are, this movement doesn't seem fast enough. And why is this effort supposed to kick into gear later this month? Why not tomorrow? Once again, it may be dangerous to be America's enemy in this world, but it might prove fatal to be her friend. (Kissinger, H.)

If these people aren't moved to safety, the lesson will be learned across the globe. And the United States will suffer in future crises.

Moving these allies to safety is the least the United States can do. And never let it be said that for our allies, the various U.S. presidential administrations don't do the least they can do.